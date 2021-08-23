News

star and glamor in Capri

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, John Legend: stars and glamor in Capri

Foreign and Italian guests at the LuisaViaRoma gala for Unicef

Capri (Naples), 2 Aug. (askanews) – Stars, glamor, fashion and music. A parade of international stars landed in Capri over the weekend and the paparazzi didn’t let them slip away. The occasion, the charity gala evening organized by LuisaViaRoma in the cloister of the Certosa di San Giacomo, which allowed to raise over 5 million euros at auction for Unicef.

Among the most anticipated on the island Katy Perry, who arrived with her daughter Daisy in her arms and Orlando Bloom who got confused among the tourists with trolley in hand and a dog on a leash.

And again John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Heidi Klum with her daughter and husband Tom Kaulitz, Vanessa Hudgens and Emily Ratajkowski.

Among the most photographed guests also Flavio Briatore, who arrived hand in hand with Elisabetta Gregoraci, is already rumored of a return of the flame; Matteo Renzi, Madame and Melissa Satta.

In addition to the gala evening, some stars enjoyed Capri strolling in the square and through the alleys, while someone, like Katy Perry, tried to go unnoticed: hat, mask and goggles and a walk from the luggage transport trolley to get to quiet hotel.

