Star Bene starts again every Thursday on Telelibertà: first episode on the thyroid gland

Feel good. Watching Telefreedom. In fact, the season of our broadcaster dedicated to health starts again with the program “Star bene. Medical Thursdays “, broadcast every Thursday evening at 9 pm. The first episode, scheduled for this evening, Thursday 11 November, on Telelibertà, focuses on the thyroid gland, its functioning and the tumor that can affect this small but very important gland . Guests of the evening, hosted by the journalist Marzia Foletti in collaboration with the professionals of the Health Solution Clinic in Cortemaggiore, I am the endocrinologist Massimo Pagliara and the head of Oncohematology of the Piacenza hospital, as well as national president of the primary oncologists Luigi Cavanna.

“Let’s start again by talking about a pathology, thyroid cancer, which is on the rise in the world – explains Foletti – today there are about six million people in Italy who suffer from thyroid diseases and it is estimated that in the next few years it will be the most cancers frequent, especially in women, after breast cancer “. Several issues will be dealt with during transmission starting from the importance of this gland: “It acts like a control unit that regulates, through the production of hormones, organs and functions fundamental for our organism such as metabolism, the cardiovascular system, the ‘reproductive system – explains the journalist – the symptoms of a thyroid that does not work can cause many disorders: among these, weight gain or loss, difficulty losing weight, insomnia, nervousness, tachycardia. But a thyroid disease can also cause infertility and, in pregnancy, put the health of mother and baby at risk “.