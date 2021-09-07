Star champions on set and on the pitch – you’ll never guess who

B.ruce Springsteen is certainly the proudest star in the world right now: his 29-year-old daughter Jessica, born from the union with the guitarist of his And Street band, Patti Scialfa, will be ai Tokyo Games in the US riding team. He will be riding his horse, a 12-year-old stallion, called Don Juan Van De Donkehoeve. Young Springsteen has been a pro for some time and is considered one of America’s best jumpers. Who knows if she’ll wear the underwear line “Skims “created by Kim Kardashian, at the request of the American Olympic Committee, for the US team. Briefs and bras have the American flag and the five Olympic circles in the logo.

Star champions on set and on the pitch

What does the reality star have to do with sport? Nothing. As a child, however, she said that with her mother Kris she followed the training and competitions of her former stepfather Caitlyn Jenner (nee William Bruce Jenner), former Olympic decathlon champion at the 1976 Montreal Games. Returning to horse riding too Kate Upton was a professional rider. The actress and model (married, in turn, to baseball champion Justin Brooks Verlander) has won several awards at the national level of theApha, there American Paint Horse Association, before hitting the catwalks and ending up on set. And it’s not the only one in Hollywood. There are many star champions on set and on the pitch.

Geena Davis one step away from the Sydney Olympics

Several stars, like her, risked becoming serious sports champions of other disciplines if the world of celluloid had not led them to “compete” on the big screen and excel as actors. Geena Davis in Sidney, for example, it is the most emblematic symbol. The eternal interpreter of Thelma and Louise by Ridley Scott, whose thirtieth anniversary was celebrated just last June at the Greek heatre in Los Angeles (with sapphic kiss to Susan Sarandon as in the final scene of the film), in 2000 could have participated in the Sydney Olympics with the American Archery National Team. Unfortunately, however, he did not pass the last test right at the Sydney International Golden Arrow. She barely touched the feat: she finished twenty-fourth out of three hundred athletes.

The ring off the set

For the actor Mickey Rourke, cinema was, on the other hand, just a parenthesis from his greatest passion: boxing. Before becoming the sex symbol of the eighties with the cult film of the time, Nine and a half weeks with Kim Basinger, he had fought in the rings of New York losing 17 races out of 21. After the success, and the decline in the nineties along with drug and rehab stories with ex-wife and actress Carrè Otis, he took up boxing gloves as a professional boxer. Result: broken nose, broken teeth, cracked ribs, disfigured cheekbones and so many plastic surgeries that in 2008 was already unrecognizable at the preview of The Wrestler by Darren Aronofsky, which earned him a Golden Globe and an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. As well as the “passport” to return to the set. Where, in the end, he starred in a total of sixty films, of which the last, The legionnaire, in 2020.

George Clooney, audition with the Cincinnati Reds

Speaking of wrestlers, who really was was the actor Dwayne Johnson, also called “he Rock”, formerly elected the sexiest man in the world by People magazine. The interpreter of various Fast and Furious has won the Intercontinental Championship twice, the Wwe Tag Team Championship for five and the Royal Rumble, in addition to obtaining the Triple Crown. George Clooney, on the other hand, before becoming the father of the twins Ella and Alexander, who today are four years old, had by his wife Amal Alamuddin, and to participate in the various sequels of Ocean’s Eleven, was a promise of baseball: in 1997 he supported an audition to enter the Cincinnati Reds, the team Ohio. He was on the verge of professionalism, but then they didn’t offer him any serious gigs.

Keanu Reeves hockey champion

Keanu Reeves, for his part, in college had to choose whether to continue the competition, as an official goalkeeper of Toronto’s De La Salle ice hockey team, or throw yourself into an acting career. We know how it went. But not just actors. There are also unsuspected singers with sporting careers behind them. One of them all is Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson. Before becoming the ‘king’ of heavy metal he was in the top ten fencing champions in the UK. He quit at 23 when he was seventh in the UK ranking.

All surfing fanatics in Los Angeles

What if Hugh Grant is a tennis fan (the English actor is a regular presence at Wimbledon) e Australian Russel Crowe a bicycle fanatic, surfing is the favorite sport in Los Angeles. Sean Penn, Cameron Diaz and Ben Affleck they are among the most tenacious. James Franco and Owen Wilson they stated that the surfboard saved them from depression. The images of Matt Damon exhausted and overwhelmed by the waves llast year in Byron Bay, Australia, they went around the world. The recall of Point Break with the forgotten In short, Patrick Swayze never dies.

