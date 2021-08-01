Star charm in Laguna

Just so as not to give up her charm Angelina showed off a diva look: a gray maxi dress that certainly did not go unnoticed. Class is not water, after all. And the elegance of the actress was not affected in the least even by the summer heat in the Lagoon.

As his European vacations continue, the long legal battle with former Brad Pitt proceeds relentlessly. The last episode of the age-old diatribe marked a point in favor of the actress: the judge who oversaw their divorce and decisions on custody of the children was removed. motive? Conflict of interest. And now the struggle for custody of the five minor children (Pax, Zahara Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne in addition to major Maddox) that was about to end could start again.