Star Citizen: 400 million collected, but the game shows no sign of coming out

At a time when all development houses struggling to reach break even (with even EA that would be forced to cut the projects it is working on), Star Citizen is probably the most funded game in history and that still, strange case, fails to come out in the final version. Over the years the home space exploration game Cloud Imperium Games yes it was played by many users, but only in small betas or however small portions compared to the promised experience and the latest figures declared by crowdfunding are not they are certainly that small.

Announced in 2012, Star Citizen has been in development for years now. A development made up of great moments of sharing between developers and users, but also of scandals but above all of many, many money earned. The Kickstarter campaign made it the most funded game ever (at least at the time), but CIG continued to raise money even after the fundraiser closed. It was the users who donated and purchased items in game to ensure that the work continued and so we arrive at today’s very impressive figure: 400,000,000. No, no zero too much: that’s really 400 million dollars raised from CIG for the development of the title.

At this point the situation is obviously quite strange. Star Citizen was funded for a total of $ 400 million over 9 years of development and the full game, well, not even a shadow. So many promises, many microtransactions, many small portions but the definitive product is not yet there and the whole thing is decidedly paradoxical, especially if we compare how much has been spent (and collected) for the development compared to other triple A. Because GTA V, for example, cost a Rockstar Games about 250 million dollars while Red Dead Redemption 2 well $ 540 million, but the marketing costs are also calculated in the middle.

While the developers celebrate, the players wait. And they have been waiting for nine years now. Star Citizen still seems a long way off and we will probably come back to talk about it when it reaches other great records like this one. Hoping that next time, in addition to the total number of funds raised, there is also one final release date.