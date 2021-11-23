Star Citizen: $ 400 million raised. No news for the game’s release

Until December 1, all users who want to try Star Citizen they can do it for free. The initiative launched by Cloud Imperium Games comes in conjunction with the Aerospace Expo 2951, an event held every year within the game. In this regard, the developers of the colossal sci-fi MMO have released another exciting announcement: Star Citizen raised more than $ 400 million. The milestone was reached a few days ago.

Star Citizen is a record, but the launch still seems far away

The crowdfunding campaign that broke all records has been launched almost a decade ago. Last March, the team led by Chris Roberts (Wing Commander) had crossed the $ 350 million milestone, but in a few months another major goal was achieved, that of 400 million. The largest funding has come in the past two months: more than 8 million were raised in October alone, while another $ 877,891 came in on November 19.

“Being a people-funded project, Star Citizen’s reach relies directly on the support provided by our supporters.”, he has declared Cloud Imperium Games on November 20, the day on which he disclosed the aforementioned data. The US software house also reiterated that “the money raised goes directly to the development of the game”. We remind you that revenues do not come only from fundraising, but also from the sale of subscription plans and of game content – and, in particular, from the sale of spaceships to be used in-game.

As we wrote just over a month ago, on the occasion of CitizenCon 2951, Star Citizen is preparing to welcome one of the most substantial updates ever, with the introduction of the Pyro system and a wide range of unpublished content. Nonetheless, the Cloud Imperium title is not yet available in full and the funders of the project can access ‘only’ the Alpha version. I am 3.3 million users who participated in the crowdfunding campaign and who are awaiting the announcement of a release date.

L’update 3.16 of Star Citizen will arrive before the end of the year, while the massive 3.17 update promised by Cloud Imperium is scheduled for the first half of 2022. This month, Chris Roberts’ company announced an expansion that will lead to the opening of a new office in Manchester, in the UK: the studio will host 1,000 employees by the end of 2026.

Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?

GIVE A GOOD AMAZON!