Star Citizen has now raised $ 400 million and is still at the same point

The Neverending Story. No, we are not talking about the historic film of the 80s, but about the story that revolves around Star Citizen.

The game, which features some of the vibe à la Mass Effect, has now many years behind it (decidedly numerous) and appears to be frozen in one endless alpha stage.

Although the title is essentially always at the same point, the crowdfunding campaign linked to the project has reached considerable figures. In fact, the $ 400 million.

Apparently, according to official data, the game in development by Cloud Imperium Games can count on well 3.3 million backers. Only a few days ago, among other things, the project achieved nearly $ 900,000 in one day. And only in the $ 8 million was raised in October.

The development of Star Citizen it is undoubtedly long and controversial, in fact Chris Roberts of Cloud Imperium Games, in charge of the works, has been on the lips of many for years as accused of do not provide a release date for the game.

The general climate around the title is so unstable and full of bitterness that Star Citizen he was also severely accused of misleading advertising.

Cloud Imperium Games makes money by selling starter packs, subscriptions and virtual spaceships, and says: “as a crowd funded project, Star Citizen is based entirely on the support given by our backers. The money donated must be used directly in the development of the game“.

According to the title roadmap, theupdate 3.16 should arrive by the end of the year, the 3.17 during the first quarter of 2022 and the 3.18 probably in the second quarter of the same year.

Of course, not much is known about the campaign mode yet Squadron 42, promise over and over again over the years and always postponed.

In short, let’s get comfortable and wait for the end of this never-ending story. Players will likely be able to see Dead Space Remake first that Star Citizen.

We just have to put our spatial hopes on Starfield, which apparently will not be postponed.