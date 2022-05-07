Star Citizen pursues such a level of fidelity that even the sheets will realistically wrinkle

Cloud Imperium Games has shared an update on some of the R&D processes used in Squadron 42.

The players of the ambitious space simulator they had to arm themselves with patience with Squadron 42, a campaign with actors of the stature of Mark Hamill, Gary Oldman and Gillian Anderson, which still has a long time to come. However, Cloud Imperium Games has not stopped sending updates on its development and some of the details are quite surprising.

It is the case of fidelity work that the studio has shared, and that GamesRadar+ has echoed. Cloud Imperium Games has confessed to carrying out careful R&D work to realistically represent the movement of the sheets of the beds in Squadron 42, and the trail they will leave after the night and the different events that may occur.

It will allow the AI ​​to warp your sheets when entering, leaving or sleepingCloud Empire Games“We knew from the start that to achieve the fidelity we expect for Sq42, we would need to work on some R&D for the warping of the sheetsThe studio explained: “This work is currently underway and, if successful, will allow AI to warp your sheets when entering, exiting, or sleeping on them. This is one challenging task and expands the complexity of the function. For example, what happens to the sheets if the AI ​​needs to get out of bed in an emergency?”

In this same update, the study also talks about details such as that of the use of the recreational machine, where they would have implemented a new feature where, instead of playing a joystick animation, the joystick is attached to the NPC’s hand and moves when they do. A series of details that pursue the most extreme realism, but which, unfortunately, will still take time to see. What we can already enjoy is the latest update of the game, Alpha 3.17, which brought the sale of objects and ship-by-ship refueling to the simulator, among other new features.

