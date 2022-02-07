Star couples 2022, how their looks influence fashion trends

There are who, how Chiara Ferragni and Fedez, won us over for the spontaneity of their Instagram stories. From the birth of Leone to that of baby Vitto through a (fairytale) wedding in Sicily. But there are also those who, on their pregnancy, preferred not to leave clues around: after months of gossip, we finally had the confirmation that Rihanna is pregnant and expecting her first child at Asap Rocky. In all this whirlwind of good news, let them not be overlooked the street style looks of the coolest couples of 2022 who – like it or not – enjoy (also) the success of the wearer. This is what happens online, and this is what the platform has witnessed again Stylight: the key to a search for any trend becomes even stronger when associated with the name of a celebrity. And since a shared joy is doubled joy, a fashion diktat told in two takes on an even more powerful value: this is the case of the Versace platform pumps, which went viral after Fedez tried to wear them together with Chiara Ferragni.

Style icon par excellence, too Zendaya – which is awarded together with Tom Holland the title of the coolest movie star couple of 2022 – had a tangible impact on fashion trends 2022. To the point that, this Valentine’s Day, we could not recommend any other look than one of its key pieces, that is the blazer with crystals (to be combined with a pair of square toe boots). Speaking of crystals, you will certainly like the very precious Prada bucket hat, a trend – this of the fisherman hat – made viral by Hailey Bieber, also in the ranking of the coolest couples of the moment together with her husband Justin. Finally, space in the ranking also a Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum (but how beautiful were they at the Met Gala 2021?) and to the betrothed Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. For each couple, their own 2022 fashion trend.