Star couples 2022, how their looks influence fashion trends

There are who, how Chiara Ferragni and Fedez, won us over for the spontaneity of their Instagram stories. From the birth of Leone to that of baby Vitto through a (fairytale) wedding in Sicily. But there are also those who, on their pregnancy, preferred not to leave clues around: after months of gossip, we finally had the confirmation that Rihanna is pregnant and expecting her first child at Asap Rocky. In all this whirlwind of good news, let them not be overlooked the street style looks of the coolest couples of 2022 who – like it or not – enjoy (also) the success of the wearer. This is what happens online, and this is what the platform has witnessed again Stylight: the key to a search for any trend becomes even stronger when associated with the name of a celebrity. And since a shared joy is doubled joy, a fashion diktat told in two takes on an even more powerful value: this is the case of the Versace platform pumps, which went viral after Fedez tried to wear them together with Chiara Ferragni.
Style icon par excellence, too Zendaya – which is awarded together with Tom Holland the title of the coolest movie star couple of 2022 – had a tangible impact on fashion trends 2022. To the point that, this Valentine’s Day, we could not recommend any other look than one of its key pieces, that is the blazer with crystals (to be combined with a pair of square toe boots). Speaking of crystals, you will certainly like the very precious Prada bucket hat, a trend – this of the fisherman hat – made viral by Hailey Bieber, also in the ranking of the coolest couples of the moment together with her husband Justin. Finally, space in the ranking also a Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum (but how beautiful were they at the Met Gala 2021?) and to the betrothed Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. For each couple, their own 2022 fashion trend.
What to wear on Valentine’s Day: platform pumps
And here they are: the platform décolletées that have also conquered Fedez (but only briefly, it seems they were too uncomfortable for him!).
What to wear on Valentine’s Day: the bustier
A lover of lingerie (also) on sight, Chiara Ferragni does not say no to a bustier under a blazer.
The coolest street style couple: Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum
She is the queen of boho chic style. He is the actor who lent his face to Tyler in the film Step Up of 2006. Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum they are considered the coolest street style couple: here they were at the Met Gala 2021 (she, fabulous, in Saint Laurent). Far from the red carpet they are very paparazzi, and it is their street style that dictates trends. Stylight reveals that between mid-August, when their relationship was made public, and the end of September, Google searches for “Zoë Kravitz Channing Tatum” increased by + 210%. The impact on our looks? Between December 2021 and the first two weeks of January 2022, Stylight has intercepted these: + 57% clicks for tank tops; + 52% clicks for low-waisted trousers; + 109% clicks for oversized T-shirts; + 25% clicks for baggy jeans.
What to wear on Valentine’s Day: the slip dress
Yes, it would be nice to pretend to be Zoë Kravitz and ask Saint Laurent to make for us the dress she wore at the Met Gala 2021. In the meantime, however … let’s get familiar with the flowing lines of slip dresses.
What to wear on Valentine’s Day: the bucket
Small and with a dark (chic) heart: a bucket bag that almost reminds us of Zoe’s at the Met Gala.
The coolest movie star couple: Tom Holland and Zendaya
Zendaya has even won the title of Fashion Icon 2021. A well-deserved title considering (also) the look for the premiere of Spiderman: No Way Home flaunted in London in December 2021. For Zendaya, a maxi blazer and tights covered with rhinestones and spider web themed glitter. For her boyfriend Tom Hollandinstead, a typical 90s look with a leather bomber and white shirt. After their red carpet, Stylight highlighted: + 34% of clicks for tights with rhinestones; + 139% for blazers with glitter, + 18% for bomber jackets in
leather and + 32% for chelsea boots with square toe and heel. What’s more: searches for “Zendaya and Tom Holland” increased by + 900%, while for single names by + 614%!
What to wear on Valentine’s Day: the blazer with rhinestones
And speaking of crystal blazers, let’s take advantage of Valentine’s Day to wear a themed one (which is wonderful).
What to wear on Valentine’s Day: square toe Chelsea boots
What to wear with a blazer if not a pair of square-toed boots (beloved by Zendaya)?
The coolest teenage gothic couple: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
After the marriage proposal with an engagement ring that sets trends, we saw them again at the Dolce & Gabbana men’s fashion show: he performed, she was in the front row. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly they met in 2020 on the set of the film Prey and today they are one of the coolest gothic couples of the moment. The jewels that characterize their looks are rings and chains, in fact Stylight witnessed an increase of + 200% for “body chain”; Google, on the other hand, reports + 109% for “chin jewelery” and + 309% for “full finger ring”. However, the search for their names was successful: from January 2021 to January 2022, the search term “Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox” goes crazy on the net with + 1,567%.
What to wear on Valentine’s Day: the necklace with belt
Body chain, here we go again. Megan and MGK even managed to wear chains that tied one to the other. But how about a jewel just for us?
What to wear on Valentine’s Day: the full finger ring
Gothic enough, punk in the full spirit of the maison. An armor-like ring that maybe Machine Gun Kelly wouldn’t mind at all!
The coolest music couple: Rihanna & ASAP Rocky
Here, in the photo, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky they were at the Met Gala 2021: the first chatter about an alleged belly of Riri began here. Just a few days ago they confirmed that they are expecting a child together! Before the good news, the peak interest in their names had already reached + 78% for “Rihanna and ASAP Rocky”, + 61% for “ASAP Rocky” and + 25% for “Rihanna”. Their looks are very paparazzatissimi even in street style, as well as on the red carpet: up Stylightthey deserve the credit for having contributed to a greater influence of the varsity jackets (+ 25%), of the Vans skate shoes
(+ 15%) and Adidas tracksuits (+ 68%). There is a search key, related to Rihanna, which however beats all the other couples in the ranking:
+ 3.396% for the bad gal brand Riri, “Fenti Beauty”.
What to wear on Valentine’s Day: pink sweatpants
Riri loves them, Adidas tracksuits are never missing in her wardrobe.
What to wear on Valentine’s Day: skate sneakers
As for skate shoes, the party of lovers suggests this themed model. Who knows if Riri approves!
The coolest celeb couple: Justin and Hailey Bieber
Since they got married in September 2018, she goes by the name of Mrs. Bieber. Justin and Hailey Bieber they are the most stylish celebrity couple of our times: day and night, on casual occasions as well as glamorous ones, their street style looks always have something (cool) to tell us. Like the desire, for example, to dress in a coordinated way (and in this regard, Stylight lets us know that the term “Couple outfit” has seen an increase of + 23%). What do the Biebers love to wear? Beanie hats for him and bucket hats for her, two searches increased by + 22% and + 52%. Hailey also set the trend in leather blazers: + 47% during the first two weeks of 2022.
What to wear on Valentine’s Day: the bucket hat
The most chic bucket hat of the moment? It is a riot of crystals and is signed by the Lady of fashion, Miuccia Prada.
What to wear on Valentine’s Day: the leather-effect blazer
Hailey Bieber gave us the pass: we have the leather-effect blazers (also colored!).
