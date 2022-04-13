Star: Cristiano Ronaldo offers these incredible cleats in his likeness to his son (photo)

Since the beginning of his career, Cristiano Ronaldo has put on many pairs to become the top scorer in history. One of them seems to have marked the memory of the Portuguese: the Mercurial Vapor 4.

The latter is the one he wore during his first season at Manchester United in 2003-2004. CR7 called on SWithADot, an expert in crampon customization, to offer a personified pair to his son. The overall design of the shoes is in the image of the attacker.

This is a very elaborate gift for CR7 Junior. More than 340 hours of work to achieve the desired result. On the front of the pair appears the fivefold Golden Ball, during their victorious return to Old Trafford.

The back of the shoe is used to pay homage to the Red Devils’ lair, while the side is reserved for the player’s number (the 7), and the devil of the Mancunian logo.

It is interesting to see that the sole is marked with a goatee, a reference to the English term “GOAT”, an acronym meaning the best of all time. According to the cleat customization expert, Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate Nemanja Matic helped in the process.

The artist is not at his first attempt. Several times in the past, he’s shared snaps of custom-made shoes for big names in the sport. For example, the former PSG Javier Pastore called on him to reproduce his children’s favorite characters, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, then still an Arsenal player, opted for a Black-Panther design, from the Marvel universe.