star Greg Tarzan Davis joins the cast

Written by: Matteo Rossi – Publication date: 5 hours ago

Warning: this article contains spoilers

After welcoming the first non-binary doctor into its ranks, a new resident is ready to make his debut in the longest-running and best-loved medical-drama on the small screen: it has been announced that Greg Tarzan Davis will join the cast of the eighteenth season of Grey’s Anatomy in a recurring role.

According to what was communicated, the actor will play Jordan Wright, a doctor who works in Minnesota.

Described as charming, confident, and always ready to get involved in a challenge, he is the ideal colleague of Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman by Animal Kingdom), Meredith’s former flame (Ellen Pompeo) recently returned to his life.

The winner of the Harper Avery will find herself cooperating with the new doctor on a very special case.

Davis, whose credits are tied to shows like Good Trouble and All Rise, and will soon be in theaters alongside Tom Cruise in the long-awaited sequel to the cult Top Gun, will appear in the series in the seventh episode of the current vintage, which will be broadcast on ABC television next year December 9.

Source: Deadline