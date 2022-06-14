STAR+ is preparing a series about the Spanish designer Cristóbal Balenciaga – Spoiler Time

One of the highest representatives of the fashion industry, which to this day is a highly prestigious brand, is Balenciagacreated by the Spanish Christopher Balenciagawho used his last name to name his company.

His life story full of successes, and also failures, will be explored through a new series that is being developed by STAR+. To play the famous designer, the actor has been signed Albert Saint John (As you sleep) to star in this story.

“Participating in this project is a luxury: for the character, for the scripts, for the directors and for the team in general. It is a challenge for everyone. As always, but a little more. It’s almost like shooting three movies in four months, in several languages ​​and with a gap of several decades between the beginning and the end. In short: a joy!” the Spanish actor said in a statement.