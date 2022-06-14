STAR+ is preparing a series about the Spanish designer Cristóbal Balenciaga – Spoiler Time
One of the highest representatives of the fashion industry, which to this day is a highly prestigious brand, is Balenciagacreated by the Spanish Christopher Balenciagawho used his last name to name his company.
His life story full of successes, and also failures, will be explored through a new series that is being developed by STAR+. To play the famous designer, the actor has been signed Albert Saint John (As you sleep) to star in this story.
“Participating in this project is a luxury: for the character, for the scripts, for the directors and for the team in general. It is a challenge for everyone. As always, but a little more. It’s almost like shooting three movies in four months, in several languages and with a gap of several decades between the beginning and the end. In short: a joy!” the Spanish actor said in a statement.
Balenciagathe series’ working title, is a creation of Jose Maria Goegana, Jon Garano Y Aitor Arregi on the life of an enigmatic man with an extraordinary talent who defied the social conventions of the time and revolutionized the world of fashion. His story goes from Civil war Spanish until the beginning of the decade of the 70.
Bina Daigelercostume designer Mulanand the costume designer Pepo Ruiz Dorado are in charge of recreating the designs of Balenciaga. The production will shoot for eighteen weeks and will have locations in more than ninety places in Spain Y France.
The series is a portrait of the search for identity in the face of adversity and the challenge of social conventions over the years. Obsessed with finding his own style among the voices that judged his work and with the loneliness that comes with being an artist, the public will witness the constant deconstruction and reconstruction of the great losses of this master: his life partner, his mother and his country.