Star jewelry: the most legendary and famous models of all time

THEconical, exclusive, unattainable. THE jewels of the stars most famous in the world they like them because they made the most insatiable divine dreams and with them the mere mortals. From Liz Taylor to Grace Kelly, passing through Celine Dion And Lady Gaga.

The jewels and the stars, an infinite liason

True queens love rare and expensive gems, the ancient tradition and does not fade over time. In the past, the precious jewels of the great ladies of history could only be admired in the paintings. Thanks to Hollywood the dream becomes within everyone’s reach with the sparkling looks of the great post-war divas. From the disturbing Marilyn of “Men Prefer Blondes” to sophisticated Audrey Hepburn of “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”. In any case, all very sensitive to the charm of diamonds, rubies, sapphires and away glittering. All jewels destined to become the most famous in history.

Often and willingly, the glory of the most famous jewels comes from legendary love stories. Like the tumultuous one between Liz Taylor and Richard Burton, studded with fabulous sets and pendants from the famous Taylor / Burton diamond, to the signed emerald and diamond necklace Bulgarians worn at the 1967 Oscars. Another unforgettable jewel is the engagement jewel that Ranieri III gave to Grace Kelly in ’56, also worn in the film “High society” and also for this reason it became very famous.

Famous jewelry: rare rings for unique women

On the subject of engagement rings, real encyclopedias could be written. Certainly one of the best known globally is the one with sapphire and diamonds wanted by Lady Diana for the engagement to Carlo in 1981 (which caused scandal because it was not a unique piece in the court jeweler’s catalog). Almost as famous, the engagement ring of Camilla Parker Bowles, always with Carlo, many years later.

But that of the rings is an extremely competitive field and in this JLo he defends himself very well with the incredible and very rare pink diamond that Ben Affleck gave her in 2003.

The richest and most sparkling gems

Sometimes, however, the most famous jewels they are worn just for the sake of shining more than all the others. It can be for reasons of etiquette as well as for crowned heads.

Or if it is a question of standing out among the thousand beauties that crowd the international red carpet. He knows it well Celine Dion, which in 1998 steals the show from the other stars of the Oscars with the precious Harry Winston necklace inspired by that of the film Titanic. But with it genuine sapphire and with 103 real diamonds.

L’high jewelry is closely linked to red carpet looks, the creed is also shared in the early 2000s with the examples of Jennifer Aniston And Keira Knightley, they too make history thanks to the fabulous necklaces signed respectively by Cartier and vintage Bulgari.

And how can we forget the giant emeralds of Angelina Jolie and the crazy earrings of Cate Blanchett And Beyoncé? The most talked about jewel of recent years, however, is perhaps flaunted by Lady Gaga. That grabs the 2019 Oscar for Best Original Song in Black Dress McQueen. But with the great pendant Tiffany Yellow Diamond absolute protagonist of the evening.

