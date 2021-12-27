Star loves: all the new (famous) couples born in 2021

They come and go, they often end and sometimes they come back: loves, as we know, are unpredictable, and the stars certainly do not shy away from the rule. For them, 2021 was full of love at first sight, between loves that have consolidated and unexpected reunions that are keeping fans in suspense.

If there was a “couple of the year” award, it would be hands down Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, back together, surprisingly, after twenty years. The singer and actress and her colleague made official the flashback in July, and since that moment they have become inseparable, between red carpets hand in hand, romantic tête-à-tête and very discreet declarations. There is no doubt, it is true love.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Amy Sussman

Definitely more discreet than Lopez, Rita Ora, much more than close to the director Taika Waititi. After the first rumors, dating back to last spring, the two “debuted” hand in hand on the red carpet of the Met Gala, and someone even hypothesized a top secret wedding, thanks to a suspicious ring on her left ring finger.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi. ANGELA WEISS

No confirmation, so far, on a possible “yes I do”, it is certain that in 2022 they will toast together. Another red carpet, another couple debut: at the MTV Awards, which took place in September, Avril Lavigne she showed up with Mod Sun, colleague singer-songwriter, at his side (it is rumored) for six months: only the official status was missing.

Zendaya and Tom HollandInstead, they chose Instagram to tell the world about their love, like another couple born in 2021, the one made up of Renée Zellweger and by the British presenter Ant Anstead, together since June.

He found love again in 2021 too Adele, a couple of months ago with the sports agent Rich Paul. After the divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki, the singer smiles again, as told by the shots that portray her with her new him, what a joy!

Adele and Rich Paul. Christian Petersen

New love also for Kim Kardashian, who after the farewell to Kanye West it related to Pete Davidson. A newly born story, which the two do not hide. Instead, they would get back together Jennifer Garner and John Miller. An on-off story, theirs, but no one, so far, has yet seen them together. Will it be true love? The answer will likely come in 2022. Stay tuned.

