Star of ‘El Show de los 70’s’ shares a new VIDEO using his outfit from the series

United States.- Wilmer Valderrama posted a cheeky new video today on Iinstagram, in which he gives fans a flashback to his role as the unlucky lover Fez in the series of fox ffan favoriteIt’s That 70s Show. ANDThe video follows news of a That 70s Show reunion taking place on Netflix’s upcoming series That 90s Show, which is a sequel series to the original.

The video begins with a dusty old box marked “Fes 70″ and a clothing rack best suited for an estate sale by your leisure suit-loving uncle. Wilmer dives into the clothes box and dresses in skintight slacks and a silky, wide-lapel button-down shirt that, in Fez fashion, unbuttons just enough to reveal his chest hair. The video ends with Valderrama dressed and ready to go back to his old ways as the hapless lovebird Fez. Valderrama captioned the video:

Red? Let’s try this Amedica word again.. #HelloWisconsin Yup, it still fits..” and included a sly look emoji

That 90s Show will follow Leia, the daughter of the protagonists of the original series Eric Y lady, while spending the summer with his grandparents Net Y Kitty in Wisconsin. Kurtwood Smith Y Debra Jo Rupp will return to the franchise in their original roles as Red and Kitty Forman.

Topher Gracewho played the lead Eric FormanMila Kunis who played the vain and brave Jackie Burkhart, Ashton Kutcher, who played the weak and womanizer Michael Kelso, Laura Preponwho played the love interest ofand Eric and the smart girl next door Donna PinciottiY Wilmer Valderrama, who played foreign exchange student Fez, will return for the new series. However, it is unclear if they will all appear at once, or if their appearances will be scattered throughout the season.

In the new series will not return Danny Masterson, qHe is awaiting trial on various rape charges, which Masterson has denied. Lisa Robin Kellywho played Laura, the Eric’s sister, a frequently delinquent, passed away in 2013.

Regardless of whether all of our old basement buddies are reuniting for the new series, there’s certainly a lot to catch up on. And it will be fun to see if Jackie has invested in the Beanie Baby fashion. And do any of them have one of those, what are they called, personal computers? The premiere date for the new series has not yet been announced. However, you can be entertained by this new, and strangely hypnotic, clip of Valderrama Fezifying himself below: