Star of “Lizzie McGuire” and teens, Hilary Duff reveals herself in her simplest device and sets Instagram on fire!

She is 34 years old, she is a mother of three children, Luca, 10, Banks, 3, and Mae, 1, and Hilary Duff is very fit. This month, after Jenna Dewan, Chrissy Teigen, Zoe Saldana, Sofia Vergara or even Lea Michele, the American actress has agreed to be the cover girl of the monthly Women’s health. She posed completely nude for posterity. And the bet was risky!

Completely naked!

This is what she confides herself on her Instagram account. About this special photoshoot in Eve’s outfit, the star confessed “I knew doing this would terrify me and I was right!” Hilary Duff got an all-female team so she could get through “the best moment”.

She says indeed that paradoxically, she lived “a moment when I felt completely vulnerable yet powerful at the same time”. And to add: “I felt strong and beautiful and I laughed a lot while striking some of these poses without my high waisted, oversized jeans everything I normally wear.”

Because it was not a shooting like the others, Hilary Duff particularly thanked “everyone who normalized this day for me and supported me with compliments and love”. You should know that unlike many child stars like Britney Spears or Miley Cyrus, the former heroine of the television series Lizzie McGuire never had a crisis of emencipation by suddenly changing her image.

She never had her teenage crisis

“Idol of young people” in her early days, she continued her film career, playing in several successful films for all audiences such as: Lizzie McGuire, the film (2003), Thirteen by the dozen (2003), Like Cinderella (2004) , or Treize à la dozen 2 (2005). She then turned to more adult adults such as Le Monde de Joan, Ghost Whisperer, New York, special unit or even Mon oncle Charlie, in parallel with her career in song. She is showing “How I met your father”, on Disney +, this May 11.

