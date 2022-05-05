Star of show Toddlers and Tiaras commits suicide

Kailia Posey, known for her participation in the program Toddlers and Tiaras and who became an Internet star thanks to a meme, has died at the age of 16. Her family has confirmed the sad news, as well as the cause of her death.

According to TMZ, Posey took his own life on Monday, May 2, in Washington. “Although she was a teenager with a bright future ahead of her, she unfortunately in a rash moment she made the rash decision to end her earthly life,” the family confirmed.

“He won countless crowns and trophies after competing on the pageant circuit his entire life. Her acclaimed talent as a contortionist had already landed her professional touring job offers, and she had recently been selected to be a cheerleader at her high school next fall,” she added.

“I have no words or thoughts. A beautiful girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever,” the girl’s mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman, posted on Facebook.

Posey appeared in 2011 on Toddlers and Tiaras, a program that revolves around children’s beauty pageants in the United States. After the format, she continued to participate in the beauty pageant circuit. In January 2022 she announced on Instagram that she would be competing in the Miss Washington Teen USA pageant and she was crowned Miss Lynden in February.

In addition, he became a viral phenomenon for an image of him from Toddlers and Tiaras. The clip, in which she appears smiling, became a famous meme.