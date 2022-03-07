Star parade at Paris Fashion Week

During the last week, Paris has become the most mediatic showcase of the luxury industry. The proposals for next winter from the main firms in the sector, such as Dior, Loewe, Valentino or Balenciaga, have attracted not only the press specialized in the industry, but also the elite of cinema and music, to the city.

The rise of public figures in this fashion week is an attempt by the firms to achieve more impact in the presentation of their collections, after experiencing many difficulties in recent years due to the pandemic.

Paris, in the media spotlight

Thus, this edition of Paris Fashion Week has been, despite the war in Ukraine, one of the most mediatic thanks to the stellar front rows organized by the participating brands. Dior has been one of the firms that has moved more familiar faces among its attendees. From the actress Anya Taylor Joy, global brand ambassador, through Rihanna or influencers like Chiara Ferragni.

The French firm’s strategy has been joined by the Spanish luxury firm Loewe, with a high-profile audience made up of the singer Bad Gyal, the actress Kiernan Shipka or the multifaceted artist Miss Fame. Victoria Federica de Marichalar also attended her front row, accompanied by her father Jaime de Marichalar, and seated next to Eugenia Silva.

On the runway and off it

For Virgil Abloh’s posthumous fashion show, Balenciaga decided to bring some of his muses or industry legends to the runway, including Cindy Crawford, Kaia Geber, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Serena Williams.