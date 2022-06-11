Star pregnancies: skilfully orchestrated stagings

Twenty-three years later, in 1991, actress Demi Moore, then married to Bruce Willis, posed completely naked at seven months pregnant on the cover of “Vanity Fair” magazine. A cover made by the famous photographer Annie Leibovitz who had created the hysteria. Some distributors had simply refused to sell the magazine, while others wrapped it in paper, as was then the case for pornographic magazines. An outcry that did not prevent the shot from entering the pantheon of the 100 most influential images in history, according to the famous American magazine “Time”, and from being copied by countless stars.

By posing pregnant, and moreover naked, Demi Moore transgressed a certain number of codes then in force in Hollywood: “She was the first to stage herself in an ultra-sensual, even sexual way, and to break radically with the angelic and modest image then attached to women pregnant, explains Karine Hernandez. She also rebelled against the diktat of thinness which wanted the stars to always appear thin and hide their curves of pregnancy. It was an openly feminist approach, which I think paved the way for the following.