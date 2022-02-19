Star premieres and Oscars

Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson are a couple by accident in ‘Marry Me’.

Starting this Friday, February 18, the Spanish billboard will display an offer full of great stars such as Jennifer López and Maluma, with the romantic comedy ‘Marry Me’, or Kenneth Branagh and Gal Gadot, with ‘Death on the Nile’; in addition to titles with nominations for the next Oscar Awards, such as ‘Coda’ or ‘The Dark Daughter’.

Kat Coiro, responsible for the upcoming series ‘She-Hulk’, directs the musical romantic comedy ‘Marry Me’, starring Jennifer López, Maluma and Owen Wilson. The artist has recorded a new album for the film, marking the first time that she performs her own music on the big screen. The film tells the story of superstar Kat Valdez and a math teacher, who spontaneously decide to get married when she discovers that her fiancé has been unfaithful to her.

Following the release of ‘Belfast’ at the end of January, Kenneth Branagh is now premiering his new film as director and starring the filmmaker, ‘Death on the Nile’. A thriller of passion and jealousy based on the famous 1937 novel by Agatha Christie, which stands out for its spectacular costume design, by the artist from Lanzarote, nominated for an Oscar twice, Paco Delgado. Shot with 65mm Panavision cameras, it tells how Belgian detective Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous steamboat turns into a terrifying search for a murderer.

Kenneth Branagh is Hercule Poirot in the new film adaptation of ‘Death on the Nile’.

Also arrives ‘Coda. The sounds of silence ‘, after knowing the three Oscar nominations that he has achieved, for best film, best supporting actor for Troy Kotsur and best adapted screenplay. It is written and directed by Sian Heder and stars Academy Award winner Marlee Matlin, star of the iconic 1980s film ‘Children of a Lesser God.’ Ruby is CODA, from the acronym in English for “Child of Deaf Adults”, daughter of deaf adults. When the family’s fishing business is threatened, she finds herself torn between her love of music and her fear of abandoning her parents.

In addition, the long-awaited directorial debut of actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, ‘The Dark Daughter’, an adaptation of the best-selling novel by Italian writer Elena Ferrante, is being released. It also stands out with three nominations for the next Oscars: best actress for Olivia Colman, best supporting actress for Jessie Buckley and best adapted screenplay for Gyllenhaal. It is a psychological drama where we discover Leda, on vacation in Greece. But her break takes a dark turn when she meets Nina, played by Dakota Johnson, and her young daughter.

Fans of fantastic cinema should recommend the commercial premiere of the horror and science fiction comedy ‘La passenger’, which could be seen last November in Tenerife as part of the Isla Calavera Festival. The first joint feature film by the renowned short filmmaker Raúl Cerezo, and Fernando González Gómez (‘Standard’, 2021), is based mainly on their peculiar characters played by Ramiro Blas, Cecilia Suárez, Cristina Alcázar and Paula Gallego.