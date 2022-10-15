Star+ premieres season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy – NV News

The season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy is already available in Star+. The doctors are back Gray Sloan Memorial Hospitalwith their drama, romance and of course, cases of medical improvement.

But what to expect from the episodes that came exclusively on streaming?

Seattle is celebrating after beat Covid, Y Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) is also celebrating after survive to the disease. The doctor travels to Minnesota to participate in the opening of a research center dedicated to her mother, Ellis Gray. And on the way backhas visions with her.

Yet another person from the past de Mer crosses his path, this time in meat and bone. Is aboutl Dr Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman), whom Meredith had on her team in the season 14 (also available in Star+).

Finally, the Dr. Addison Montgomery (kate walsh) come back to seattle to undergo innovative obstetric surgery. The first wife of Derek (patrick dempsey), who was once Meredith Gray’s rival for the surgeon’s love when he was alive, now she has a friend en Mer and returns to the hospital for an exciting season.

three doctors they said goodbye to the operating room practically at the same time. Starting by jackson (Jessie Williams), who went to another city and left medicine behind to invest in scientific research to cure diseases; Tom Koracick (Greg Germann), who stops working with Jackson; Y Jo (Camilla Ludington), who changed his specialty and left surgery to dedicate himself to obstetrics.

depends on Bailey (Chandra Wilson) find new professionals to replace them, but it will not be an easy task and what puts more pressure on the operation of the hospital.

Love is in the air for Maggie Y Winston (Anthony Hill). Just Marriedthe two are in the middle of their phase of Honeymoon.

And speaking of love is in the air, finally Teddy (Kim Raven) Y Owen (Kevin McKidd) they manage to meet again. They marry in the presence of Megan (abigail spencer), Owen’s sister, making the union official.

Secondly, Amelia (Catherine Scorson) and Link (Chris Carmac) try to keep their relationship alive after the neurosurgeon rejects the orthopedist’s marriage proposal.

While Meredith is in Minnesota, she is invited by the Dr David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher) to lead a research group dedicated to cure Parkinson’s.

At first, Gray is torn between his job in Seattle and the new proposal, but with the help of Ameliaembarks on the project with one condition: continue working at his old hospital.

With that, Richard (James Pickens Jr.) is again the Director of Residence, especially after feel motivated for new teaching method that he developed.

Do not miss all these and other stories in the season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy, exclusively available in Star+.

Source: Star+ LATAM