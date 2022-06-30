STAR+ PRESENTS UNMISSSABLE SERIES ABOUT REAL-LIFE SCANDALS

Star+ subscribers can now enjoy a collection of exclusive fiction series based on shocking facts from real life. The productions are starring renowned international talents such as Michael Keaton, Renée Zellweger Y amanda seyfriedand address police, political, scientific and financial scandals that rocked the world, that invite audiences to learn about each case in depth and vibrate with captivating plots to follow episode by episode.

The third season of the award-winning franchise “american crime story”, is centered on epic events in American history. Composed of ten one-hour episodes, this installment examines the national crisis that led to the first impeachment trial of a United States president in more than a century, through the eyes of the women who starred in the events: Monica Lewinsky (beanie feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson) and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford). The three became the center of public attention during a time of corrosive partisan rancor, erratic sexual politics and a changing media landscape. The cast is completed by Margo Martindale (Lucian Goldberg), Eddie Falco (Hillary Clinton) and Clive Owen (bill clinton).

The second installment of the franchise “American Crime Story” examines the 1997 murder of legendary fashion designer Gianni Versace outside his Miami Beach mansion at the hands of serial killer Andrew Cunanan. The series’ nine episodes weave together stories involving the lead-up to the murder and the criminal investigation, which includes Cunnan’s pursuit across the United States. The cast is made up of Darren Criss like Cunanan, Edgar Ramirez like Versace Penelope Cruz like Donatella Versace and Ricky Martin as Antonio D’Amico, partner of Versace.

This three-episode docuseries centers on the mysterious disappearance of John Ruffo, a Brooklyn computer salesman who was scheduled to report to prison in November 1998 to serve a 17-year sentence for fraud. Instead, Ruffo rented a Ford Taurus, drove to Queens to drop off the ankle monitor he was wearing, withdrew $600 from an ATM, drove to JFK airport and disappeared. The crime he had committed was extravagant: using false corporate documents and seals, he convinced banks to lend him $350 million, invented a non-existent proposal he called “Star Project” and used the money to invest the millions in the bag. When the FBI found out about the scam from him, he organized an operation. In sentencing him, prosecutors made an unthinkable mistake: They agreed to let John Ruffo drive himself to prison. What followed was one of the longest and most challenging manhunt in the history of the United States Marshals Service.

Starring and produced by award-winning actress Renée Zellweger, This six-episode miniseries (all available on Star+) is based on the brutal murder of Betsy Faria in 2011, in which her husband Russ was convicted. Later, however, Russ is exonerated and a new trial sets off a chain of events that will expose a Machiavellian plot involving Betsy’s close friend, Pam Hupp.

Money, romance, tragedy, deception. From the executive producer Elizabeth Merwether, “The Dropout” tells the story of Elizabeth Holmes (amanda seyfried) and Theranos, an extraordinary tale of ambition and fame that ended in utter disaster. How did the world’s youngest billionaire woman starting from scratch lose everything overnight?

The 8-episode miniseries stars amanda seyfried in the role of Elizabeth Holmes and Naveen Andrews as Sunny Balwani. “The Dropout” features the stellar performances of Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Stephen Fry, Michael Gill, LisaGay Hamilton, William H Macy, elizabeth marvel, Laurie Metcalf, Dylan Minnette, Alan Ruck, Sam Waterson Y Michaela Watkins.

From the executive producer Danny Strong and starring and produced by Michael Keatonthe miniseries inspired by the successful best-seller Beth Macy’s namesake examines how one company unleashed the worst drug epidemic in American history. The series takes viewers to the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction, from the boardrooms of the Big Pharma company and the hallways of the DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) to a distraught mining community in Virginia. Composed of eight one-hour episodes, the miniseries stars Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgarard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter, John Hoogenakkerand has the shares of kaitlyn dever Y Rosario Dawson and the guest stars Phillipa Soo Y Jake McDorman.

Created and directed by Antoine Chevrollieris the first dramatic series that examines the tragic events that occurred on the night of December 5, 1986 in Paris (France), which led to the tragic death of Malik Oussekine (Sayyid El-Alami) and the dramatic consequences for his family: his mother Aïcha (Hiam Abbas), his brothers Ben Amar (Malek Lamraoui) and Muhammad (Tewfik Jallab), her sisters Fatna (naidra ayadi) and Sara (Mouna Soulem), and Miloud (Slimane Dazilisten), the surrogate father for his siblings since their father’s death. Through his family’s fight for justice, the four-episode miniseries takes viewers on an immersive journey through the 1980s, exposing how the young man’s death impacted French society.





