Star+ revealed the first trailer for “Fake Influencer” with Zoey Deutch and Dylan O’Brien

The first trailer is out now “Fake Influencer”the film that arrives on July 29 exclusively to Star +.

The comedy/drama is directed and written by fellow actress Quinn Shephardand starring Zoey Deutch, Dylan O’Brien, mia isaac, Embeth Davidtz, nadia alexander, Aunt Dionne Hodge Y Negin Farsad.

“Fake Influencer” or “Not Okay” Title In English, follows the story of Danni Sanders (Deutch), an aimless aspiring writer with no friends, no romantic history, and worst of all, no social media following, who fakes a trip to Paris in hopes of increasing her influence. On Instagram.

When a terrifying incident hits the City of Lights, Danni inadvertently falls for a lie bigger than she ever imagined. She “comes back” as a hero, even striking up an unlikely friendship with Rowan (Mia Isaac), a true trauma survivor dedicated to social change, and meeting Colin (Dylan O’Brien), the man of her dreams. she.

As an influencer and activist, Danni finally has the life and audience she always wanted. But it’s only a matter of time before the facade is shattered and she learns the hard way that the internet loves downfalls.