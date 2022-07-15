Entertainment

Star+ revealed the first trailer for “Fake Influencer” with Zoey Deutch and Dylan O’Brien

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 39 1 minute read

The first trailer is out now “Fake Influencer”the film that arrives on July 29 exclusively to Star +.

The comedy/drama is directed and written by fellow actress Quinn Shephardand starring Zoey Deutch, Dylan O’Brien, mia isaac, Embeth Davidtz, nadia alexander, Aunt Dionne Hodge Y Negin Farsad.

“Fake Influencer” or “Not Okay” Title In English, follows the story of Danni Sanders (Deutch), an aimless aspiring writer with no friends, no romantic history, and worst of all, no social media following, who fakes a trip to Paris in hopes of increasing her influence. On Instagram.

When a terrifying incident hits the City of Lights, Danni inadvertently falls for a lie bigger than she ever imagined. She “comes back” as a hero, even striking up an unlikely friendship with Rowan (Mia Isaac), a true trauma survivor dedicated to social change, and meeting Colin (Dylan O’Brien), the man of her dreams. she.

As an influencer and activist, Danni finally has the life and audience she always wanted. But it’s only a matter of time before the facade is shattered and she learns the hard way that the internet loves downfalls.

false influencer 16
fake influencer 15
fake influencer 14
fake influencer 13
fake influencer 07
fake influencer 08
fake influencer 09
fake influencer 10
fake influencer 11
fake influencer 12
fake influencer 06
fake influencer 05
fake influencer 04
fake influencer 03
fake influencer 02

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 39 1 minute read

Related Articles

Angelina Jolie ‘relieved’ after Brad Pitt ‘steps up’ meeting with kids in Rome

5 mins ago

Chris Hemsworth stopped eating meat before filming a kiss with Natalie Portman

16 mins ago

Who is Greta Gerwig, the director of the long-awaited Barbie movie?

27 mins ago

Returns a ‘The Walking Dead’ that you have never seen: This is the new anthology series of zombies

39 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button