Star Reveals DM ‘The Rock’ Privately Sent Him!

In order to highlight his film black adam recently released at the cinema, Dwayne Johnson did not skimp on the means. But the superstar actor has also shown a lot of imagination, as revealed by a famous close friend of “The Rock”. In question ? A private message sent a few months before the broadcast of the feature film… Explanations.

say the movie black adam was a personal project for Dwayne Johnson would be an understatement. The former wrestler has been pushing for his achievement for more than a decade, having grown up reading about the DC Comics character’s adventures. Not only that, but he is both the producer and the main actor of the blockbuster which made a canon start in movie theaters. We can also add that he involved some members of his entourage in his promotion, such as the famous Danielle Weber for example.

Originally from Australia, the young woman is renowned for her artistic talents and had painted a portrait of “The Rock” with her mother in 2015. It was from there that a solid friendship was born between them, the highest paid actor on the planet taking a passion for the work of the native of Melbourne. To the point where according to Danielle Weber, who confided in the site news.com.au.DJ made him a big request by private message!

The huge project entrusted by The Rock to Danielle Weber

@daniellesartwork

The Rock [à Danielle Weber]: I had a great idea. I think you should present this to me at the world premiere in New York… It would be a huge moment that we could create together. What do you think about it ?

Doing a painting for what was one of the most anticipated blockbusters of the end of the year? It’s what we call quite an honor for Weber, who also had the right to a little help to work on the project, as she explains:

Danielle Weber : We talked in January about the possibility of creating a painting of him. At that time, the film was supposed to be released in July, but he contacted me again and told me that the film had been pushed back (to October 2022, editor’s note) and that we had time.

The time she used to paint her work, sharing the experience on social networks. The portrait is done in a style reminiscent of 1980s movie posters, IndianaJones for example. A success all the way!

Now I can show you what The Rock and I have prepared 🖤⚡️😝 Can’t wait to share more about this amazing opportunity! I love you D🙏🏼❤️

Dwayne Johnson greatly admires Danielle Weber’s artistic work, to the point of offering her a real challenge by asking her to paint a portrait of him in Black Adam’s costume. The result is successful to say the least, to the delight of “The Rock” who once again hit the mark on the promotion of his film.