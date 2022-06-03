Star+ reveals the first poster of “The Princess”

The first poster for the new film from 20th Century Studios, “The princess”, which premieres on July 22 in Latin America exclusively on Star+. “The Princess,” an action-packed fight to the death set in a fairytale world, is directed by Le-Van Kiet (“Furie”) and stars Emmy® Award nominee Joey King (“The Act,” “The Kissing Booth”) as the skillful and formidable young royal.

COURTESY / STAR+



When a beautiful, strong-willed princess refuses to marry the cruel sociopath to whom she is engaged, she is kidnapped and locked away in a remote tower of her father’s castle. With a suitor she despises, who is vengefully determined to take her father’s throne, the princess must protect her family and save her kingdom.

The film stars Joey King, Dominic Cooper (“Preacher”), Olga Kurylenko (“Black Widow”) and Veronica Ngo (“The Old Guard”), directed by Le-Van Kiet, written by Ben Lustig (“The Thirst ”) and Jake Thornton (“Final Fantasy”) and produced by Neal H. Moritz (the “Fast and Furious” franchise), Toby Jaffe (“Total Recall”) and Derek Kolstad (“John Wick”), with Joey King and Guy Riedel as executive producers.

“La Princesa” premieres July 22 exclusively on Star+.

AC