Star+: “The Loudest Voice” premieres today on Star+

This Wednesday, July 6, the miniseries starring Russell Crowe, entitled The Loudest Voicebased on the book The Loudest Voice in the Room (2014) by Gabriel Sherman.

To understand the events that led to the rise of the modern Republican Party, one must understand roger ailes.

The Loudest Voice. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

Throughout seven chapters, the series is mainly focused on the last decade in which Ailes became the de facto leader of the party, in addition defining events in the life of Ailesincluding his experiences with world leaders that gave rise to his political career and allegations of sexual harassment as well as the deals that ended his reign on Fox News.

The cast that complements The Loudest Voicewhich follows the rise and fall of roger ailesis made up of Seth MacFarlane, Sienna Miller, Naomi Watts, Simon McBurney, Anabelle Wallis, Aleksa Palladino, among others.

With information from The Walt Disney Company Mexico.

