Star Trek 4: Chris Pine Says He’s Excited and Ready

They have been very crazy weeks for the protagonists and those responsible for star trek. Paramount and JJ Abrams announced star trek 4 a few days ago, confirming the return of the Kelvin timeline and noting that both Chris Pine What Zachary Quinto They will return to their respective roles. This left the entire cast of the original trilogy in check, as they did not know that a fourth part was being prepared. Now Chris Pine, actor of Captain Kirk, has affirmed that the surprise is already more than assimilated and that he is ready and excited to return to the USS Enterprise (goes Variety).

the entire cast of star trek 4 is more than ready to return to the USS Enterprise

Pine and his co-stars Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, John Cho, and Simon PeggThey didn’t know anything. It’s easy to put yourself in their shoes, especially when you consider that a lot of plans have been changed in terms of sequels, continuations and reboots when it comes to star trek at the cinema. While the science fiction saga triumphed on television with Discovery, Picard or Lower Decks, the USS Enterprise was stranded on the big screen. Paramount decided to step on the accelerator, and last February announced a sequel to the December 22, 2023. And Pine is excited about it.







“I think everyone was like, ‘Have you heard?’“, he confirms between laughs. “I mean, as a general rule, we are always the last to know or find out about this kind of thing. But I know that we are all very excited. When they want to send us a script, we will be ready for that. But at the moment, no, we haven’t seen a script or anything. I don’t know anything about it”, concluded Pine, who has confirmed that he is on board the project and that he was one of the first to sit down to negotiate.

“ They haven’t passed me the script, but I’m excited. I like the saga and I love the cast

“In these things you have to be careful, you can’t always trust, but I am very excited. I love the story of the saga. Love star trek and i love my people“, confirmed Pine. Abrams, who restarted star trek in 2009, continued this film license with Star Trek Into Darkness in 2013. The saga would be completed with a third film directed by the filmmaker Fast&FuriousJustin Lin, star trek beyondwhich despite the fact that it offered numerous winks to the main saga, did not work too well at the box office.

In 2019 Pine and Chris Hemsworth dropped out of negotiations to secure his return on star trek 4a sequel that was going to continue with the trips and time loops of the first film, but that did not work out due to Paramount’s refusal to pay large salaries after the slippage of the previous installment. Matt Shakman (Game of Thrones, Wanda Vision of Marvel) will be in charge of directing this sequel that will arrive at the end of 2023.