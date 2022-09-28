Star Trek 4 suffers a change in its release date

Star Trek is one of those great franchises that are considered cult in the history of entertainment. That is why it is natural that a saga of such importance remains in force and continues to give new installments after so many years. That is why at the beginning of the year the arrival of a new Star Trek movie was confirmed, the fourth in the line of the reboot developed in 2009. However, not everything has turned out in the best way for Star Trek 4 since , in addition to other eventualities, this Tuesday this fourth installment has undergone a change in its release date.

This new Star Trek 4 release date news may be anything but surprising. Despite having a cast with important names like Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto or Zoe Saldana, the news of the new Star Trek movie is not the best. Matt Shakman was originally chosen to take the reins of the tape. However, his new commitment to the Fantastic Four of Marvel Studios has caused scheduling problems that make it impossible for him to take charge of Star Trek 4.

Star Trek 4 is left without a release date at the moment

Matt Shakman has not been the only director who has lost Star Trek 4. After Shakman’s departure, Paramount hired the director of Jessica Jones, SJ Clarkson. Unfortunately Clarkson also jumped ship on Star Trek having been hired by Sony to direct Madame Web. Since then, the name of the new director of Star Trek 4 has not yet been revealed, which logically has ended up affecting its release date.

Matt Shakman left the Star Trek ship

Paramount has removed from its schedule of upcoming film releases, the fourth installment of Star Trek. Initially, the film was scheduled to be released on June 9, 2023. Later, its release date was delayed to December 22 of the same year. Now, the arrival of Star Trek 4 is an unknown that will surely remain in the air until the name of the new director is known.

If nothing changes, Star Trek 4 will see the return of Chris Pine as Kirk, Zachary Quinto as Spock, Zoe Saldana as Uhura, Karl Urban as Bones, John Cho as Sulu, and Simon Pegg as Scotty. Filming was scheduled to start later this year.

This new saga of Star Trek has not left anyone indifferent and although the reactions have been mixed, in general the reception has been good. However, setbacks have also been part of the entire development of the last three installments and now the fourth. Hopefully we will soon have good news for what is one of the most important franchises in the history of film and television.

Source: Variety