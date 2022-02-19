‘Star Trek 4’ with Chris Pine, Zoe Saldana and Zachary Quinto announced at Paramount

ads

Star Trek 4 has been announced at Paramount, with cast members Chris Pine, Zoe Saldana and Zachary Quinto returning for the big project. The big news was revealed at the company’s Investor Day Presentation on Tuesday. In addition to the returning cast members, director JJ Abrams is also attached. Abrams directed the first two films in the series: Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness (2013). The third film, Star Trek Beyond (2016), was directed by Justin Lin.

“We’re thrilled to say that we’re hard at work on a new Star Trek movie that will be filmed later in the year and will feature our original cast and some new characters that I think will be really fun and exciting.” and help take Star Trek into areas it has never seen before,” Abrams said in a message to attendees of the investor meeting, according to Variety. “We’re excited about this movie, we’ve got a bunch of other stories we’re talking about that we think are going to be really exciting, so I can’t wait for you to see what we’re up to. But until then, live long and prosper.”

Star Trek fans have a lot of new content from Paramount, formerly ViacomCBS, in recent years. Five original series currently air on Paramount+, including Star Trek: Discovery, Picard, and Lower Decks. There is also a collection of shorts titled Star Trek: Short Treks and a family animated series, Star Trek: Prodigy.

Previously, Star Trek executive producer Alex Kurtzman sat down with THR to talk about the new show and shared some thoughts on Prodigy. “There are other Trek stories to tell in the children’s space. Hopefully, if it’s successful, this will be the first of many in that space. In our live-action world, one thing we hear a lot from fans is how much they like that we broke free from canon in Discovery and jumped into a new timeline with a bunch of new worlds and new characters.”

Kurtzman went on to say, “What that speaks to more than anything is the spirit of exploration that is at the heart of Star Trek. Whatever we do next will probably be in different timelines and different areas of the universe that haven’t been explored before; a show that has not yet been dedicated to them. Next, fans will be able to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds when it opens May 5 on Paramount+. Right now, new subscribers can get a free trial subscription to Paramount+ by clicking here, giving them the chance to see everything the streamer has to offer!

ads