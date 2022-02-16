“Star Trek” at the start the fourth one with Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto

Paramount plans to start talks with “Star Trek” stars Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, John Cho and Simon Pegg to convince them to return to theEnterprise for the fourth time.

Star Trek: A franchise that is not afraid of the passage of time

The announcement of a possible fourth installment was made by JJ Abrams, creator and director of the hit series, during the Paramount Investors Day Presentation, held on February 15th.

These are his words:

“We are thrilled to say that we are working on a new ‘Star Trek’ movie which will be shot later this year and which will feature our original cast and some new characters which I think will be really fun and exciting and contribute to bring ‘Star Trek’ to areas you’ve never seen before. We are thrilled with this movie, we have a ton of other stories we’re talking about that we think are going to be really exciting, so I can’t wait for you to see what we’re up to. But until then, live long and thrive. “

The six actors first stepped into their respective iconic roles of Kirk, Spock, Uhura, Bones, Sulu And Scotty in 2009’s “Star Trek,” directed by Abrams. The actors are back in two sequels: 2013’s “Into Darkness – Star Trek,” also directed by Abrams, and 2016’s “Star Trek Beyond,” directed by Justin Lin.

Paramount has been close to bringing this cast back once, for example in 2018, SJ Clarkson signed on to direct a sequel that would reunite the Kirk of Pine with his late father, played by Chris Hemsworth. That film never materialized, however, after Paramount reported it failed to strike a deal with Pine and Hemsworth.

A cast member from the 2009 film, however, sadly can’t join them. Anton Yelchin, who played Chekov, died in an accident in June 2016, a month before “Beyond” hit theaters. At the premiere of that film at San Diego Comic Con, the cast, directors and all invited guests gathered in a full minute of silence in homage to the missing actor.

Davide Cesaretti

02/16/2022