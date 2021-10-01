News

Star Trek Captain Kirk will leave Enterprise to board Bezos’ Blue Origin

Star Trek Captain Kirk will leave Enterprise to board Bezos' Blue Origin
It has been there for decades, flying in edge of his Enterprise, knowing the space like the back of his hand, writing the history of the “TV series” with the unforgettable Star Trek. Now the captain Kirk from Star Trek he will really do what he has only, in fact, interpreted for a lifetime. The captain from Star Trek and Jeff Bezos, together for a breathtaking adventure (TMZ) William Shatner will really go into space: he will fly with the New Shepard capsule, in one of the missions of Blue Originand made in Jeff Bezos, as the authoritative TMZ reveals. At 90 he will become the oldest person ever launched into space, breaking the record (82 years) he currently holds …Read on computermagazine

twitterzazoomblog : Tom Cruise will no longer be the first actor on space: Yulia Peresild and Captain Kirk surpass him – # Cruise… – novasocialnews : Captain Kirk Really Goes Into Space: William Shatner Orbiting Bezos’ Blue Origin Canadian actor pr… – hope : Tom Cruise mocked, Russian actress Yulia Peresild and Captain Kirk fly into space before him… – Science fiction com : If Captain Kirk goes into space for real, played ninety – Giorot74 : Captain #Kirk will go to space. #Space #tourism #StarTrekDiscovery –

