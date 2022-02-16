Star Trek: JJ Abrams Announces 4th Movie With Same Cast, Filming Later This Year | Cinema

It was a night full of announcements on the occasion of the Paramount Investors Daywhich has also touched an intellectual property of great importance,

JJ Abrams has in fact announced that the 4th film of the franchise which he oversaw the relaunch in 2009 will have the same cast composed of Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, John Cho And Simon Peggall currently in negotiations:

We are delighted to announce that we are working hard on a new Star Trek movie that we will be shooting later this year that will involve our original cast and some new characters that will be fantastic and help lead Star Trek into uncharted areas. We are very happy for this movie, we have a bunch of other stories we’re discussing that we think will be really engaging, so I can’t wait for you to find out what’s cooking. Up to that point, long life and prosperity.

As learned last summer, Matt Shakman (WandaVision) will sit in the control room of the new film by Star Trek on a screenplay by Lindsey Beer And Geneva Robertson-Dworetwho will be the first women to write a film in the saga.

Paramount was very close to reuniting the cast in 2018 for the film it was to be directed by SJ Clarkson (Jessica Jones). The story involved Captain Kirk’s deceased father, played by Chris Hemsworthbut the studio failed to reach an agreement with Hemsworth and Pine, leading to the suspension of the project.

Paramount has since conducted market surveys to determine if audiences were still interested in Chris Pine and the rest of the cast, given how much time has passed since the last film. The executives eventually had a positive response, convincing themselves to carry on this latest project.

Unfortunately, a member of the crew of the Enterprise will not be there. Anton YelchinChekov, who plays Chekov, died in a car accident in June 2016, a month before the latest Star Trek Beyond movie was released in theaters.