Star Wars and the CGI they used to revive their characters

Special effects are becoming more and more important in cinema. current, and have gone from being a visual or auditory resource, to elements that tend to become main elements of the films. Complete sagas like the recently concluded Marvel Universe or Toy Story, to cite an example, would be unthinkable.

With the advent of CGI or computer generated images, the viewer experience is enhanced. How to forget, for example, the iconic scene of the T-1000 in Terminator 2 resurfacing liquid metal; or the dinosaurs jurassic-park; or the mythical battles in starwars.

It is precisely in this last saga full of the magic brought about by ingenuity and, of course, visual effects, where little by little the resource of CGI was taking more field to create epic moments for lovers of the saga, even bringing in actors that are no longer on stage, or repairing the passage of time.

We know that the great Disney tool for fans of starwars found in nostalgia.

rogue one with Leia and Moff Tarkin

The first big step was taken in the first unofficial movie in the universe starwars, although it is located within the original canon, and is considered one of the best films in the saga, even greater than those of its last and controversial trilogy: rogue one.

In this film starring Felicity Jones and Mexican Diego Luna, CGI was used to rejuvenate and bring to ‘life’ two iconic characters: Carrie Fisher in his role as Leia Organa Y peter cushing What Grand Moff Tarkin. Cushing died in 1994 and Fisher in 2016.

rogue one takes place shortly before the start of the classic trilogy, days before Episode IV: A New Hopefrom 1977, and narrates a particular moment that triggers the great battle between the Rebellion and the Empire.

Cushing appears in some scenes giving orders to the Galactic Empire army, while Princess Leia makes an appearance in a scene celebrated by her fans, because it is when she delivers her droid R2-D2the device with vital information to destroy the Galactic Empire, with which this myth of cinema begins.

Leia in Episode IX

Carrie Fisher again it was recreated by CGI for the controversial Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalkerto bring to the plot a mature Leia, leader of the new rebellion and who must be a pillar in the destiny of her son, ben solo, (Adam Driver) up to that time the heir to Darth Vader, Kylo Ren.

The moment undoubtedly marks a great tribute to the actress and writer.

Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian

Other special moments achieved by the saga were to bring back the powerful Luke Skywalker(Mark Hamill) but this time not for the movies, but for the series The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, both located after episode VI, that is, with a jedi still young.

In The Mandalorianthe jedi look for grogalso known to fans as ‘Baby Yoda‘, to take him to his newly founded temple. A well-executed scene shows a more powerful warrior in a lightsaber encounter, before meeting the little green boy.

Their second appearance in ANDThe Boba Fett Bookthe training between Grogu and Luke recreates the latter’s training with Yoda in Episode V: The Empire Strikes Backwhen he was still an impatient student.

Undoubtedly, Disney It will continue betting on bringing back the most endearing characters of the saga, realizing that the last trilogy has been very punished by its fans. We’ll see what will happen in the new series about Obi-Wan Kenobisoon to be released, and which takes place during the exile of the Jediafter episode III.

