Star Wars: Andor | Showrunner Says The Series Will Engage Audiences Even If They Don’t Know The Franchise

Andor, the long-awaited spin-off of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 85%, is finally coming to Disney Plus on September 21 and fans are more than ready to enjoy this new adventure in a galaxy far, far away. After Obi-Wan Kenobi’s great season finale – 95% at the end of June, Andorstarring Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, is already revving up to continue the expansion of Lucasfilm’s popular franchise and, according to a recent report (via comicbook.com), the series will manage to engage audiences even if they are unfamiliar with the rest of the Star Wars titles.

In accordance with comic bookIt is expected that Andor have two seasons and follow the main character before the events of rogue one. Tony Gilroy, co-writer of rogue one and executive producer of Andortalked with Variety recently (via comicbook.com) and explained why there won’t be any “fanservice” on the show. In fact, Gilroy told the outlet that audiences don’t need to be Star Wars fans to enjoy the new show. His words were the following:

You should be able to watch the show and not give a f*ck about Star Wars, or [nunca haber] seen Star Wars. This program should work on its own. The hope, the dream, is that the really hardcore Star Wars community embraces the show in a new way, that they’re thrilled that someone comes in and, without any cynicism, molecularly waltzes into their world and treats it like the real thing.

Likewise, Gilroy talked a bit about the plot of Andor:

I wanted to make it about real people. They’ve done all this intellectual property on the royal family, essentially. It has been great. But there are billions, billions of other beings in the galaxy. There are plumbers and beauticians. Journalists! How are their lives? The revolution is affecting as much as anyone else. Why not use the Star Wars canon as a host body to tell absolutely realistic, passionate and dramatic stories?

Although the public is aware of the fatal fate of Captain Cassian Andor, as they saw him die in rogue one Together with soldier Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), there is still a lot to tell about his life before the spectacular theft of the Death Star plans. Andor will explore the years before the death of the protagonist and will deliver an exceptional story centered on the “ordinary” people of the Star Wars universe.

The fact that fans know how the life of Andor has given some creative freedom to Tony Gilroy and the rest of the creative team, as this gave them the opportunity to focus on the people who worked so hard to build the rebellion. In a previous interview with Empire (via comicbook.com), Gilroy he said that “ordinary” people within the Star Wars universe will ultimately be in the spotlight. The filmmaker explained the following:

Our show is about ordinary people. They are behind the scenes, they are going to build the road to revolution. We’re really in the kitchen with these people, our people are doing dishes, so the canon could be happening offstage, but what’s going on? for them it is something completely different. Every day, our aspiration in every department, in every costume, every weapon and every sideburn is always how to make it come true.

