‘Star Wars’: ‘Andor’ will solve mysteries left open in ‘Rogue One’

With all the galactic hype geared towards the imminent premiere of ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ on May 27, ‘Star Wars’ does not stop and is already preparing the ground for its new series: ‘Andor’which will hopefully arrive this summer before the third season of ‘The Mandalorian’.

Set five years before he sacrificed himself alongside Jynn Erso (Felicity Jones) to convey the plans for the Death Star to Princess Leia, ‘Andor’ will not only follow in the footsteps of its protagonist Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), but will also answer mysteries left unsolved in ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’. Although the story ends by connecting directly with ‘Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope’, many of the fans were left wanting to know more about these characters and the new series from Lucasfilm and Disney + promises to answer those questions.

According to Luna himself, he told Vanity Fair, they have had to “invent, create and dream the answers that fans did not find in ‘Rogue One’“. The actor thought that the character of Andor already “it was over for him”Nothing could be further from the truth. “Suddenly. They asked me if I would be interested in doing this and my answer was ‘Yes, of course’, because I also have questions that I would like answered”Luna declared.

With a frenetic pace, ‘Rogue One’ did not have much time to develop or deepen its characters when telling the race against time to wrest the plans of the Death Star from the Empire. According to Comicbook.com, Tony Gilroy, screenwriter of the spin-off of ‘Star Wars’didn’t get a chance to review the new footage that was ultimately left in the final footage, so it’s the one who knows best the gaps that need to be filled.

“You know about him that he’s been fighting since he was a kid, right? Because he says so. You know he’s been a guerrilla, and you’re pretty sure he’s been a killer. He takes out an ally in the first scene.”Gilroy explains. “That was a hard drink for many in ‘Rogue One’. It’s morally complicated in a very dark sense“.

Where did ‘Andor’ come from?

The main problem of a prequel is to make interesting a story that you already know how it will continue or, more complicated still, how it will end. This is the case of Cassian Andor, whose sacrifice in ‘Rogue One’ left him few opportunities to appear in the future of the saga, but not to appear in the past. ‘Andor’ will tell what the origins of the gunman were, how he joined the Alliance and his beginnings as a spy.

Gilroy explained what the specific scene from the spinoff was that inspired what the new Disney+ series is going to explore. “Feilicty walks out of the Yavin council meeting and says, ‘They don’t want to do it. They don’t have the guts to do it,’ and he’s standing there with this whole bunch of killers and says, ‘Man, if we’re not going to do this, then all the terrible things we’ve done, all the crap we’ve done, will be useless. And all the morals, all the blood on our hands will be useless’“.

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ will not be the only one to explore what happened between ‘Episode III’ and ‘Episode IV’, ‘Andor’ will tell the dark time of the rise of the Empire and the timid beginnings of a Rebellion still in its infancy. “If you know the ‘Star Wars’ universe, these are the darkest of times”Moon commented.