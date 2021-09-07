Star Wars Battlefront 2: Vin Diesel defends the Sith family in this mod

Have you ever dreamed of seeing it someday Vin Diesel in the Star Wars universe? No? In fact, no one would ever have thought of him in George Lucas’ imagination, until the meme dedicated to his character of Fast & Furious, Dom Toretto. Switching to mod of a any game it was practically the next step, and it was up to Star Wars Battlefront 2.

Vin Diesel arrives in a galaxy far, far away as Darth Maul, a famous Sith with tanned skin and a shiny head (though bristling with horns and spikes); practically a perfect disguise for Dom Toretto. The comments on the mod are all epic: “I live my life a quarter of a parsec at a time“,”May the family be with you” And “The Force and the Furious“.

The wacky mod was posted on Reddit by user RyZe26. The shared video shows the footage of a handsome man Vin Diesel in a tank top brandishing Darth Maul’s laser cane to the rhythm of “Bandolero“, famous song by Don Omar and Tego Calderon directly from the soundtrack of Fast & Furious Tokyo Drift. The title of the video could only be “Everything for the family“.

Anything for the Family from StarWarsBattlefront

We have no information on how and where to find this Star Wars Battlefront 2 mod to try it out for yourself, it is probably simply a job done in honor of memes. In any case, if you want to try Vin Diesel at all costs in a video game, we remind you that the actor is so much a fan of Ark: Survival Evolved from officially joining the Studio Wildcard family as a producer to work on its planned sequel in 2022, while also lending his face and body for the announcement trailer: yes, you got it right, Vin Diesel will also do anything for the dinosaur animal family.