Star Wars changes its plans with the Andor series

The series starring Cassian Andor takes a 180 degree turn. Star Wars changes the plans I had with this Disney Plus project.

As reported in social networks from an interview with Adrian Goldmancinematographer of lucasfilmit seems that starwars he’s going to change his plans with Andor. This series, starring diego moonis a spin-off of rogue one and it will be released soon Disney Plus.

Source: (from 3:10 to 3:17 – it’s an interview for a Brazilian TV channel so it’s in Portuguese) pic.twitter.com/uJ76p7JlSO April 23, 2022

Things seemed to be going from strength to strength Andor. However, Adriano Goldman has reported that the original plans to have five seasons have been completely changed. The Star Wars series now goes from having a plan of five seasons to one of three installments. They’ve cut two entire seasons! As long as it is for the best, we are happy with the decision made.

Will the context of the series also change after this?

Bespin Bulletin also revealed that one of its sources heard that Star Wars intentionally set the series for Andor five years before the events of rogue one. Why did they give that context to the Disney Plus series? Apparently, this would give the studio the opportunity to get up to five seasons of the plot and connect the TV show with the movie. Those plans have now changed, so perhaps the context of Andor be three years before Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

This project occupies a very interesting place in the Star Wars legacy. Especially because in rogue one we saw Diego Luna’s character die. The sacrifice of him on the beaches of scarif beside Jyn ErsoFelicity Jones continues to resonate in our memory. However, the same goes for Ewan McGregor and the series of Obi-Wan Kenobi. After all, this science fiction and fantasy saga is a mine to recover old characters and old stories, and transfer them to the present, giving them a greater dimension.