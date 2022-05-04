Star Wars day is also celebrated in the Elden Ring Midlands by playing with Darth Vader

We are on May 4, a date more than indicated for the followers of starwars. It is the day on which the followers of the galactic franchise celebrate the galaxy created by George Lucas every year and video games are no strangers. In fact, Fortnite has once again received the laser swords and skins of the saga.

However, there are hidden and unexpected places where you can also celebrate Star Wars day. Same in Elden Ring thanks to the mods created by XeIerate, with which we can embody the most characteristic villain of the series.

Indeed, it is time to take our red lightsaber, breathe as if we had been smoking for the last 25 years and launch ourselves into combat with Godrick, Radahn or Malenia herself. Darth Vader, one of the most powerful Sith lords that have existed, makes an appearance in FromSoftware’s work.

If blasting the imperial march while blasting wizards apart at Raya Lucaria’s Academy wasn’t enough, we can also opt to sport Darth Maul’s legendary double lightsaber. There are weapons in Elden Ring that perfectly simulate the movements of the former apprentice of Darth Sidious, so the pack is complete.

Of course, we are talking about mods for the PC version and totally free. Here are the links to get both: