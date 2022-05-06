Star Wars Day: news and marathonable titles so that the force is with you

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” opens May 27: Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen return as Obi-Wan and Darth Vader. (DisneyPlus)



May 4 is the star wars day: “May the 4th” sounds almost the same as “May the Force”, and the rest is a story that fans of the Jedi Knights, the Resistance, the Skywalkers, Baby Yoda, Boba Fett and so many other keys to the created universe have woven for george lucas from his 1977 film, Star Wars. As you prepare for the series premiere Obi-Wan Kenobistarring Ewan McGregor, Arriving on May 27 with two episodes, there are plenty of other things to see on Disney+ on this day of celebration.

1) New content: Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett

With the premiere of this documentary about the making of the series, fans will have the opportunity to explore how the production came about behind the scenes. Filmmakers, actors and crew share previously unseen footage and explain the technology that enabled special effects in The Boba Fett Book.

“The Book of Boba Fett” has its Disney Gallery from today. (DisneyPlus)

2) Gallery The Mandalorian

Also The Mandalorian received, for each of its two seasons, its documentaries about the talent and technology behind its making. If you count yourself among those who found Baby Yoda adorable, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is for you.

3) The series to marathon

The Mandalorian: while waiting for the third season, it is a good opportunity to review the first two of this kind of Western of the galaxies that tells the story of a bounty hunter (Peter Pascal) whose life is thrown astray when he finds a helpless creature, Grogu, better known as Baby Yoda, being hunted by the remnants of the empire. The Mandalorian decides to break his commitment to protect Grogu and fight so that no one harms him or takes him away.

While you wait for the third, both seasons of “The Mandalorian” are available. (DisneyPlus)



The Boba Fett Book. Another exploration of the criminal side of the galaxy follows legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and the mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming Na Wen) back on Tatooine to reclaim the territory formerly held by Jabba the Hutt. With a direct connection to Return of the Jedi and adventure cinema, it mixes mercenaries, saloons and smugglers in a gripping season.

4) The two spinoffs

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story2016) was the first derivative of Star Wars, a story with intrigue, adventure, action and touches of humor and drama directed by Gareth Edwards. The facts are between Revenge of the Sith Y Star Wars original. A group of rebels tries to steal the plans for the Death Star, a weapon so powerful it could destroy an entire planet. Jyn Erso, the heroine, leads this group of renegades on this dangerous mission. With Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Mads Mikelsen Y Forrest Whitaker.

Solo: A Star Wars Story (Solo: A Star Wars Story2018) focused on the youth of the character played by Harrison Ford, Han Solo, embodied here by Alden Ehrenreich. The growing demand for hyperfuel and other resources drives the character, who wants to be “the best pilot in the galaxy,” as he puts it, into the criminal underworld, where he meets Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian (donald glover, so outstanding in his role that there was speculation with a production on his character). with address of Ron Howard and performance of Woody Harrelson, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo, Emilia Clarke Y Thandiwe Newtonamong others.

Darth Vader’s last appearance was in the “Rogue One” spin-off movie, but he will return in the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series. (DisneyPlus)

5) The 9 films in the order of the story

There are many ways to watch the nine films in the saga of Star Wars. One of them is to follow the chronological order of events, which places the original film in fourth place:

Episode I: The Phantom Menace (Episode I – The Phantom Menace): The events take place 32 years before the 1977 film. Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn and his apprentice Obi-Wan Kenobi take care of Queen Amidala in the last attempt to find a peaceful solution to the interplanetary conflict. We see Anakin Skywalker before he became a Jedi and we see the transformation of Darth Vader.

Episode II: Attack of the Clones (Episode II – Attack of the Clones): It happens 22 years before the original. With the galaxy on the verge of civil war, Anakin Skywalker is tasked with protecting former queen and current senator Padmé Amidala, who has suffered assassination attempts. Obi-Wan Kenobi investigates the bombings. We see Boba Fett and the Separatists who want to end the Federation.

Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (Episode III – Revenge of the Sith): 19 years before the beginning of the saga of George Lucas. The Skywalker twins are born and the dark side seduces Darth Vader; it is revealed who the Emperor is. With the Jedi all but eliminated, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Master Yoda go into exile on Tatooine.

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away… (AP)

Episode IV: A New Hope (Star Wars). The Original Story: Set 19 years after the formation of the Galactic Empire, we meet Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa, learn about the rebels who sacrificed themselves in search of the Death Star plans. Princess Leia, leader of the Rebel Alliance, is kidnapped and in search of her are Han Solo, Chewbacca, C-3PO and R2-D2; Luke loses his home but meets Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the exile begins training him to become a Jedi Knight.

Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back): Three years later, the Rebel Alliance’s fight against the Galactic Empire continues. As Darth Vader chases Han Solo, Chewbacca, and Princess Leia, we follow Luke Skywalker’s instruction with Yoda, following Obi-Wan Kenobi. We see Lando and witness the moment when Luke, faced with Darth Vader, must understand the true identity of the enemy.

Episode VI: Return of the Jedi (Episode VI – Return of the Jedi): Released in 1983, this film is set four years after the events of A New Hope. We already know who the twins have become growing up. Luke travels to Tatooine to rescue Han Solo as the empire, which has occupied Cloud City, sets out to destroy the Rebel Alliance with a recharged Death Star. In a final duel, Luke Skywalker faces Darth Vader.

Episode VII: The Force Awakens (Episode VII – The Force Awakens). Years after the events narrated in Return of the Jedi and 34 years after A New Hope, this film opens the trilogy of sequels. The Galaxy is still at war. In addition to the well-known heroes – Leia Organa, Han Solo, Chewbacca, R2-D2 and C-3PO – others are added: the scavenger Rey, the soldier Finn (who has the saber that belonged to Anakin Skywalker and later to Luke), BB- 8. Also the dark side has additions, such as Captain Phasma and Kylo Ren.

“Star Wars: Episode VII The Force Awakens”. (DisneyPlus)

Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi): 34 years after the events of the original film, Luke is retired on the island of Ahch-To, where Rey learns the history of the war between the Resistance and the First Order, now in the hands of Snoke. With the Resistance cornered, Kylo Ren almost killed Leia. Many fans take this movie as number one and see all the others as a flashback.

Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker). 35 years after A New Hope, we understand the origin of the First Order, which continues to destroy the galaxy. Rey ends his training as a Jedi when Emperor Palpatine mysteriously comes back to life. Rey confronts Kylo Ren and discovers the truth about his parents, as well as a dangerous secret.

May 4 is Star Wars Day. (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

6) LEGO Star Wars Special Shorts

If you like animation, Disney + presents three options: Star Wars: Visions, Star Wars: The Bad Batch Y Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Visions features short anime stories while The Bad Batch follows the elite clones of The Bad Batch in a rapidly changing galaxy. The clone Wars It is composed of seven seasons, all available.

Other productions of this advanced animation are:

If you like animation with LEGO, “Star Wars: Visions”, “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” and “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” await you. (Disney+)

LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles – Clash of the Skywalkers

LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles – Duel of the Skywalkers

LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles – Escape from the Jedi Temple

LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles – Race for the Holocrons

LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles – Raid on Coruscant

LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales

LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures

LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures Shorts

The festivities are grouped under the hashtags #StarWarsDay and #MayThe4thBeWithYou. (Star Wars)

LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars

LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars Shorts

LEGO Star Wars: The Resistance Rises

7) May the 4th on social media

The festivities are grouped under the hashtags #StarWarsDay and #MayThe4thBeWithYou. In the Disney accounts in Latin America there is surprise content and allusive messages.

