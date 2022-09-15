Star Wars: Diego Luna says that Andor is the most realistic series in the franchise

In a week, Star Wars fans will be able to enjoy the new Disney Plus series, Andor, starring Diego Luna, where we will once again see his character Cassian Andor, a brave and determined rebel who fights against the Empire with all possible means. . After the epic The Mandalorian – 91%, the irregular The Boba Fett book – 63%, and the divisive Obi-Wan Kenobi – 95%, what can this new show set in the Star Wars universe offer us? According to the lead actor, a very realistic story.

The key to the success of Star Wars has never been simply to have the best visual effects of the moment and spaceships, George Lucas always emphasized that the story was a “soap opera”, focused on the characters and with a lot of heart. That has been the key to the success of The Mandalorian, featuring the adorable father-son relationship of Din Djarin and Grogu (Baby Yoda). However, according to Diego Luna, Andor It will be even more grounded than the others, as it is about ordinary people.

In interview with ScreenRantLuna referred to the new Star Wars series with these words (via heroic hollywood):

…Andor is the most realistic Star Wars you’ll get. This is about the people. There are no Jedi around, and these are very dark times in the galaxy. It is when people have to come together, articulate a response and work in community because the Empire is growing and control is everywhere. People have been marginalized and there is no freedom.

One of the things that made Rogue One: A Star Wars Story so special – 85%, is that their characters were somewhat removed from the Jedi, and although there was a monk with Force sensitivity, he was far from performing feats like those of the Jedi knights of the other films. Moon continued:

These communities are having to react. It’s about as human as the Star Wars experience can get. This Star Wars is about normal people like you and me, and I think that connection is going to be special. It’s the most realistic—if you can say realistic, because they obviously live in a galaxy far, far away. But it should feel realistic to you, because we want that closeness. We want you to reflect [sobre] yourself with these characters on this journey.

With Star Wars being a massive phenomenon, it is a source of pride for many who diego moona Mexican actor, is the protagonist of a long-awaited series like Andor. Since its appearance in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Cassian Andor’s character was much loved by fans, along with Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones).

This opinion of the series is also shared by Andor creator Tony Gilroy. In interview with Empire last month, he commented that the spirit of the show even transcended behind the camera, and you could feel the camaraderie:

But our show is about ordinary people. They are behind the scenes, they are going to build the road to revolution. We’re really in the kitchen with these people, our people are doing dishes, so the canon could be happening offstage, but what’s going on? for them it is something completely different. Every day, our aspiration in every department, in every costume, every weapon and every sideburn is always how to make it come true.

Andor arrives on Disney Plus on September 21, and some lucky ones will have the opportunity before the premiere, to see Rogue One: A Star Wars Story on IMAX screens. For those who are not so lucky and cannot see the epic tape on the big screen, they can relive the experience from home through Disney Plus, where the entire Star Wars saga is.

