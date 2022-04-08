‘Star Wars’: James Gunn calls ‘Rogue One’ the ‘most underrated’ film in the franchise

Since then Solo: A Star Wars Story landed with a flop at the box office, it seems that Star Wars is not moving forward with more spin-off movies. However, it is easy to forget how Rogue One: A Star Wars Story It was a huge success with both critics and audiences. Even director James Gunn recently shared his opinion that rogue one is the most underrated Star Wars movie.

‘Rogue One’ tells a smaller story within the Skywalker Saga

rogue one takes place in the middle Episode III: Revenge of the Sith Y Episode IV: A New Hope. The Star Wars The film tells the story of a rebel team on a dangerous mission to discover how to destroy the Death Star. The film is directed by Gareth Edwards and stars Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Riz Ahmed, Mads Mikkelsen, Donnie Yen, and Alan Tudyk.

The film is a huge success, grossing over a billion dollars at the worldwide box office. The critics and the public enjoyed it as rogue one it has a critic score of 84% and an audience score of 86% on Rotten Tomatoes. Although it tells a family story, Star Wars fans enjoyed traveling back to the era of the original trilogy and seeing some old and familiar characters.

James Gunn calls ‘Rogue One’ the most underrated ‘Star Wars’ movie

On April 7, rogue inIt was trending on Twitter for some random reason. Director Gunn must have seen this and shared his reaction to this on his own Twitter mail.

I don’t know why Rogue One is hot, but I’m glad it is since it’s the most underrated Star Wars. —James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 7, 2022

“I do not know why rogue one It’s hot but I’m glad it is as it’s the most underrated thing about Star Wars,” Gunn wrote in his post.

it’s hard to call rogue one underrated because it is mostly liked by Star Wars fans. However, he does not get the same ecstatic reaction as Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back either A new hope It contains many great moments, including Darth Vader’s hallway fight and the final battle at Scarif.

However, it is not generally considered a favorite for Star Wars fans, but he has a lot of supporters. Star Wars fans have been divided on some of the new Disney projects, but rogue one has a positive consensus.

Don’t expect James Gunn to direct a ‘Star Wars’ movie anytime soon

Gunn has been very public with his love for Star Wars on Twitter and other social networks. However, the director has also shared that he doesn’t want to join this franchise any time soon. According to comicbook.com, Gunn held a question and answer session on Instagram in March 2020, where he said that he has no interest in facing a Star Wars movie.

“No, it doesn’t really interest me as a filmmaker,” Gunn said. “I can’t think of any franchises I’d like to join besides the ones I’m already a part of.”

Gunn is already pretty busy in the Marvel and DC universes. he is currently directing guardians of the galaxy vol. 3 Y Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special for Marvel. He recently directed the suicide squad for DC and still working on the Pacifier series that has been a great success on HBO Max.

