‘Star Wars’: James Gunn calls ‘Rogue One’ the ‘most underrated’ film in the franchise

Since then Solo: A Star Wars Story landed with a flop at the box office, it seems that Star Wars is not moving forward with more spin-off movies. However, it is easy to forget how Rogue One: A Star Wars Story It was a huge success with both critics and audiences. Even director James Gunn recently shared his opinion that rogue one is the most underrated Star Wars movie.

‘Rogue One’ tells a smaller story within the Skywalker Saga

rogue one takes place in the middle Episode III: Revenge of the Sith Y Episode IV: A New Hope. The Star Wars The film tells the story of a rebel team on a dangerous mission to discover how to destroy the Death Star. The film is directed by Gareth Edwards and stars Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Riz Ahmed, Mads Mikkelsen, Donnie Yen, and Alan Tudyk.

