Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order FREE on PC for all Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers!

Prime Gaming has decided to get all video game fans off to a great start in 2022! In a completely unexpected way, in fact, Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to redeem Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in its PC Origin version for free! An unexpected and certainly very welcome gift, given that we are talking about one of the best games in the Star Wars franchise.

In order to redeem the game, the only thing you will have to do is subscribe to Amazon Prime and, consequently, Prime Gaming. Once this is done, you will have to go to the page of the site, scroll to the games included with the Prime and therefore redeem the epic by Respawn Entertainment.

Clearly, the Respawn title isn’t the only one available to Prime Gaming subscribers. In fact, here are listed all the titles given away this month:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Total War: Warhammer

World War Z: Aftermath

Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered

WRC 7 FIa World Rally Championship

Abandon Ship

Paper Beast – Folded Edition

In Other Waters

Two Point Hospital

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and PC. The game is developed by Respawn Entertainment, the software house behind the creation of Titanfall and Apex and which recently achieved an important first: to be the first software house in history to win an Oscar.

The software house, however, seems willing to return to the fray, after Apex Legends. A developer has indeed confirmed that the team is working on a new unknown IP. Given the quality of Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, elected among the 10 best Soulslike ever by IGN, and Titanfall 2, we can only wait with anticipation for new information on this project. Other rumors would see the team working on the Fallen Order sequel instead, after the excellent success of the first chapter.

Source: Amazon Prime Gaming