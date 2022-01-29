Star Wars, Leonardo DiCaprio forced his girlfriend Camila Morrone to a marathon?

Many fans of Leonardo Dicaprio they know how passionate the actor is about the saga of Star Wars, but possible that he is to the point of forcing his girlfriend Camila Morrone to a marathon of the entire franchise in a cinema rented specifically for the occasion?

That’s what he would like to suggest a famous story that has gone viral in recent days, according to which Morrone would have described in detail what she herself would have defined as the ‘worst date’ of her life: an encounter, not exactly romantic, with the good Leo, who would have taken her to a private cinema for the screening of the films of the Star Wars saga; the situation, moreover, would have been made even more embarrassing by the behavior of the star of Titanic And Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, that, equipped with a lightsaber, he would have delighted in miming the duels between Jedi on the screen.

Now, fun as it may be to imagine Leonardo DiCaprio dressed as a Jedi complete with a lightsaber held up to ruin an appointment in this way, and although it is very possible that the actor could have decided to rent a cinema for a marathon in the company of his new flame, the story that these days is sending social media haywire network it is nothing more than a work of fiction. The initial “report”, in fact, came from the Twitter page Le Cinéphiles, an account that it expressly describes itself as a page of satire right from its own bio. According to the reconstructions, the story would have been edited to ride the wave of recent confessions by Jonah Hill on Leonardo DiCaprio’s passion for Star Wars … that is authentic.

If we could afford to advise DiCaprio in matters of love, we would recommend him to organize a Martin Scorsese film marathon for his Camila: 2022 will in fact be the year of Killers of the Flower Moon, a film in which ours will act alongside Robert De Niro. Produced and distributed by Apple TV, the work does not yet have an official release date so stay tuned.