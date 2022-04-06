Star wars of mega-billionaires: Jeff Bezos will launch 3,200 satellites to compete with Elon Musk

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, the two richest men in the world, face each other in a new market

The two richest men in the world began a new battle for control of one of the most promising telecommunications markets. In this case, he was the founder and CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezosthe one who came out to challenge his rival, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk. Amazon announced that it closed contracts for up to 83 space rockets to put into orbit a constellation of 3,236 satellites destined to provide Internet connection. It is an almost virgin market in which Musk has advanced as a pioneer since he launched his first 60 satellites in 2019 .

The rivalry between Musk and Bezos thus finds a new battlefield in space.

Amazon plans to reach more customers with its own satellite network as part of an effort to offer high-speed Internet access around the world with a service that takes on Musk’s Starlink network.

The online giant secured space on several rockets from companies like Arianespace and its own Blue Origin

The online giant has secured space on several rockets, and contracts with European provider Arianespace and space company Blue Origin, among others, will see up to 83 launches, Amazon announced Tuesday.

For the consumers, this could mean that an Amazon subscription would include home internet access along with Prime features like streaming video and music.

Amazon’s network, called Kuiper, will include 3,236 satellites. It is the next business expansion for the group, which has grown from an online retailer to the largest provider of cloud services with its Amazon Web Services (AWS) division.

String of Starlink satellites, Elon Musk’s company, before being put into orbit in September 2021.



From the point of view of dave limp From Amazon, responsible for the device division of the company working on this project, it makes perfect sense for Amazon to operate its own satellite network.

Connectivity is the foundation of virtually everything Amazon does, Limp told DPA. Without Internet connectivity, the company would not be able to use AWS services, customers would not be able to stream videos or shop on Amazon.

When talking about satellite Internet, most people think of Africa, but even in rural America there are large areas without good Internet access, Limp said.

Amazon’s goal is to establish the most powerful system to provide the Internet from low orbits. In any case, he said, it would take more than one provider to solve the problem for everyone.

On the one hand, Amazon wants to offer fast Internet access to homes in a classic subscription model. On the other hand, it also plans to cooperate with mobile phone companieswhich could use Kuiper’s infrastructure to supply their customers.

Amazon secured 47 launches with United Launch Alliance launchers and 18 Ariane 6 missions to build the satellite network. There is also an agreement with Blue Origin, Bezos’s company that already competes in the space launch business with Musk’s SpaceX. Blue Origin closed a contract for 12 launches, with an option for 15 more.

Amazon said it now had more than 1,000 employees working on Project Kuiper, most in engineering and development. The program, which will focus on providing Internet to underserved communities, requires the development of a low-cost antenna to receive the signal.

Market watchers estimate that Starlink, Musk’s project, already has 1,915 satellites in orbit.

According to the real-time ranking prepared by the specialized magazine Forbes, today Elon Musk is comfortably the richest person on the planet. His net worth is estimated by the publication at USD 299.2 billion. Bezos, for his part, fell behind in a race that until a few months ago was head to head. His net worth is today at USD 191.3 billion. Bernard Arnaul, Chairman and CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, follows with $174.6 billion in net worth between him and his family.

