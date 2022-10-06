Star Wars plays it safe and recovers the spirit of ‘Rogue One’ with a stellar Diego Luna

ALICANTE. There is a maxim that says that ‘if it works, don’t fix it‘. Except for the Millennium Falcon’s deflector shields, mind you. Or the bloody vulnerability of the Death Star, which blows away the millions that the Empire spends on its little toys (in the current inflationary context, I predict that the tender would be deserted due to the price of the materials) and the ease with which they to blow up those fearsome space battle stations. But for almost everything else, it’s fine, even in a galaxy far, far away.

Everything seems to indicate that the new owner of the greatest ‘fairy western’ ever told, Disney, has finally understood how the little machine works. After the extraordinary and at the same time disconcerting series of Obi Wan Kenobi (which only because of the non-canonical final duel between Ewan McGregor Y Hayden Christensenwith only one eye visible, is already worth it), Star Wars repeats the formula with ‘Andor‘: series instead of movie, charismatic character but not from the main line, and above all, and here is the key again, temporal proximity to the mollar events of the first trilogy.

We said at the end of the Obi Wan Kenobi review that “stories, to the despair of modern critics, work better the closer they are to the original trilogy”, and in its new creature, Disney has applied the tale (something not should miss, doing what the company does). The experiments, with soda, as the bartender of Mos Eisley. fewer movies reboot about characters from the Skywalker saga with new actors (terrible the result of that ‘Han Solo‘), and more play it safe, which in the end is about giving the customer what he wants. Which doesn’t mean, be careful, frying ‘A new hope’ until exhaustion.

And for this, Star Wars has taken one of the most charismatic characters that its universe has given birth to in this new era, of course much more than any of the protagonists of the third and unnecessary trilogy (for what, to ridicule Luke, the jedi who defeated emperor Palpatine, and turn him into a meme of sure?), and light years (ta-chan) of Poe Dameron of oscar isaac, as burdensome as Obi Wan Kenobi’s Leia girl, and has elevated him to star status. This is Cassian Andor, the character that the Mexican played in ‘Rogue One’ diego moon.

The commotion in the Force of Diego Luna

There is a lot of fabric to cut here, better without a lightsaber. First, Diego Luna, who is a great actor, has managed to stop playing Mexicans (it is unthinkable that he is the same as ‘Y tu madre tú’, from 2001, together with Maribel Verdu) in Hollywood, which is in itself extraordinary, because Antonio Banderas he hasn’t done it yet. Second, the series is a prequel to the only Star Wars movie produced under the Disney umbrella that is worth it, the aforementioned ‘Rogue One’. Third, it is a story, at least until the fourth episode, which is what can be seen, much more mature not since Obi Wan Kenobi, but even that The Mandalorian. And fourth, at the moment it does not seem that, even by mistake, the plot will step on tatooine or a similar desert planet, which will undoubtedly deserve, if confirmed, a page in the Guiness Book.

Other keys to take into account and that make the series shine are, for example, the similarities between the seeds of the Rebellion that Andor shows us and those that were produced in ‘1984‘, with fifth columnists of bourgeois appearance or embedded in high levels of the totalitarian government apparatus, whose operation also reminds of the one he invented? George Orwell; the ‘dirt’ of the scenarios, which refers to the original films; or Andor’s childhood flashbacks that could be rip-offs from the copycat of ‘predator:prey‘, tribute to Native Americans included.

The best product of the new Star Wars?

In summary, everything in Andor fits so that the series, to which the only thing that could be blamed is a certain slowness without much dramatic intention, tells an interesting story that fills many ‘assumed‘ of the galactic saga, such as the bureaucratic functioning of the Empire, the birth of the Rebel Alliance that Andor joins, the reasons why he does so (remember that, together with Jyn Erso who played Felicity Jonesis the hero who steals the plans of, yes friends, the Death Star) or the fact that there are more planets than Tatooine, Alderaan or Dagobah.

If in the remainder of the series (interesting discovery the ‘Disney system’ of releasing one chapter a week compared to the custom of other platforms, which returns its authentic character to a serial story) Andor don’t fall on the dark sidewe may be facing the best Star Wars product since, precisely, Rogue One. May the force be with you.