Star Wars prepares the announcement of Jedi Fallen Order 2

Jedi Fallen Order 2 announcement is coming soon. We tell you the latest news about Star Wars and the sequel to the acclaimed video game.

In 2019 we had the launch of one of the most popular video games of the galactic saga. However, there is good news for Jedi Fallen Order 2. Set after the events of Revenge of the Siththis new story of starwars I present Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan) like an exiled jedi. The young man searched for a holocron containing the names of every Force-sensitive child in the galaxy. The success was such that fans have been waiting for its sequel ever since. We already know that it is in development. This was confirmed by the study itself at the beginning of the year. But the launch announcement is coming soon!

It will arrive next May, during the Celebration!

As reported by video game expert Jeff Grubb on his GamesBeat Decides podcast, the long-awaited announcement of Jedi Fallen Order 2 will be officially announced at Star Wars Celebration 2022 scheduled for next May. «We have learned that the announcement of the sequel will come next May, during the celebration of the franchise. Stay tuned for that date, because that’s when it will happen.«, Said the creator of content related to the video game industry in the following program:

It’s possible that if it’s announced during the Star Wars convention, we’ll get a short trailer as well. Maybe a teaser of Jedi Fallen Order 2. That would be precious! But when would it reach the markets? We do not know. The soonest possible would be the end of 2022, but that is practically impossible. In fact, if we had to bet something it would be next year. If you rush us, even the next. It obviously depends on how Electronic Arts (EA) the development of the video game. And at the moment we know absolutely nothing, so we will have to wait and be patient.