Star Wars Releases New Andor Trailer at Disney D23 Expo

the followers of starwars were waiting for news within the Disney Expo D23 2022and they were correct, as the rebellion begins in the new trailer for the Andor series, the prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Storythis new trailer revealed today, has shared with us that the series will have a three-episode premiere next Wednesday, September 21 on Disney+.

Now, the new trailer comes packed with action from Andor, shows us the future rebel spy Cassian Andorinterpreted by diego moonand he tells us that he spent five years before his mission with Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) to steal the Death Star Blueprints in Rogue One.

This new video previews the 12-episode first season of the Star Wars spin-off series, and its creator. Tony Gilroy (who was also behind Rogue One and the Bourne franchise), with a look at the characters that fight for and against the freedom of the galaxy in the age of the Empire, so we share with you the official synopsis shared by LucasFilm:

“The Andor series will explore a new perspective on the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series presents the story of the growing rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets become involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deceit and intrigue as Cassian embarks on the path that is destined to make him a rebel hero.”

Characters who return and wage war against the Empire and include the Clone Wars insurgent veteran of rogue oneSaw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) and Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly), organizer and founder of the Rebel Alliance, while Cassian’s allies include his adoptive mother, Maarva (Fiona Shaw), the owner of the warehouse. junkyard Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona) and Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård), a galactic antiques dealer and calculating spymaster.