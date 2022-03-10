Star Wars Reveals Who Han Solo’s Father Is

Although Han Solo is a very important character in Star Wars, there are things about his past that we still do not know, however now they have wanted to reveal the name of his father.

Harrison Ford debuted as Han Solo in the movie Star Wars: A New Hope (1977). From that moment he became one of the favorite characters of the saga, repeating himself in up to 4 more films. Even in 2018 he had his own origin movie, although on that occasion he was the actor Alden Ehrenreich who gave him life. But in that story he started as an orphan and was almost an adult. That’s why we see him with Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke) surviving on the streets of Corellia and dreaming of escaping.

Now they have revealed the identity of his father in the comic Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #1since he is a man named Owan. His last name is not Only, since that’s something that Han himself added when he joined the Empire. The most curious of all is that it seems that there is a certain affection of Han towards his father despite the fact that he supposedly has not seen him since he was little, since he even toasts to him.

This no longer matches the stories known as “legends”.

Before Disney would take charge of starwars and reshuffled the canon, there were many stories that are now considered legends. So until now we believed that the father of Han Solo it was called Jonah Solo and his mother was Jaina (a name later given to his daughter). Han’s parents disappeared when he was young, leaving him an orphan at the age of seven, and he did not learn the identity of his parents until adulthood. Now we have learned that the real name of his father is Ovan, so we will have to wait to see if they give more details of his childhood or his mother.

