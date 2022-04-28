‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’ disappears from Disney releases by 2023

Disney has presented its battery of film releases for the coming months and years, highlighting the roadmap of Marvel Studios for 2023 and beyond, as well as promising Avatar and its aftermath as great mass events. However, in the same CinemaCon in which James Cameron has sworn to revolutionize the cinema with 3D, the disappointment for the fans of starwars. Rogue Squadronthe film of Patty Jenkins focused on the most daring pilots of the Rebellion, has disappeared from the 2023 releases. according to Bespin Bulletinthis will confirm the rumors last November about the departure of the filmmaker and the delay of the project.

Disney’s presentation at CinemaCon was full of news. The first 20 minutes of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessabout 30 minutes from Lightyearimages and official title for Avatar 2, The Way of Waterand a series of film updates coming from the studio and its subsidiaries for 2022 and 2023. One notable absence, however, was Star Wars: Rogue Squadronwhose launch is scheduled for December 2023. Although it is assumed that there will be no news, no mentions were made nor could the film’s logo be seen in the list of releases for the next few years.







A few weeks ago they rushed to deny these rumors of delay, and it was dropped that Patty Jenkins was still tied to the project, but this absence of news or confirmations has made fans fear starwars. Disney’s slate for 2023 included the marvels (February 2023), The Haunted Mansion (March 2023), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 2023), The little Mermaid (May 2023), indiana jones 5 (June 2023) and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantummania (July 2023).

While it’s true that other announced Disney movies were absent from the 2023 lineup, including Snow White and Kingsman: The Blue Blood, it is speculated that the company deliberately skipped its fall and winter 2023 lineup to prevent other majors counterprogram some of his biggest releases with other big name blockbusters. After the presentation of CinemaConDisney sent the media an updated release schedule and Star Wars: Rogue Squadron it was still scheduled for December 2023. So what happened?







The Hollywood Reporter has stated that Rogue Squadron has been delayed indefinitely Due to director Patty Jenkins’ scheduling conflicts, the project was removed from the calendar short-term from Disney and Lucasfilm. On Deadline, Justin Kroll later revealed that Wonder Woman 3 will be filmed in the fall of 2023 with a view to a planned 2024 release, leading the filmmaker to prioritize the film with Gal Gadot and Warner. In these moments of uncertainty, the only date we can hold on to is that Rogue Squadron and other movies starwars be announced at the next Star Wars Celebration.



